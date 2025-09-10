THE ART OF TYPE
Living exhibit showcases ‘striking’ impact of typewriters
Tim Youd had a typewriter mystery on his hands.
He was out to find the make and model Bram Stoker used to type the famous vampire novel “Dracula,” published in 1897. But he could find no photos or records with that information.
Enter Shanna Early, instruction archivist at Emory’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Books Library. She came to the rescue by sending Youd scanned pages of a facsimile edition of the author’s manuscript, which Youd passed along to a trusted typewriter expert.
The good news: The expert identified the machine, a Hammond No. 2 — one of the earliest typewriters produced commercially. The bad news: While Youd owns more than 100 typewriters, none of them was that model.
After several blind alleys, Youd tracked down a functioning one in North Carolina.
And that is the Hammond No. 2 the visual and performance artist will bring to Emory’s Robert W. Woodruff Library to retype “Dracula” in its entirety. His live typing performance is a centerpiece of Emory Libraries’ “Striking Characters: Typewriters, Literary Worlds and the Art of Tim Youd,” which opened in late August and continues through Dec. 20 in the library’s Schatten Gallery.
Early co-curated the unique, living exhibit with Hannah C. Griggs, humanities librarian for English at Woodruff Library.
For more than 13 years, Youd has retyped works of great literature in places associated with them on the models of typewriters used by the original authors. He calls it his “100 Novels Project.”
His live performances for the “Striking Characters” exhibit are set for Sept. 19-Oct. 17, from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday through Friday. In addition to the novel “Dracula,” he will retype the screenplay of “The Wizard of Oz” on a Smith Premier — the same make of typewriter used by L. Frank Baum, who wrote “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the book on which the movie is based.
Youd’s Schatten Gallery workspace is bedecked with his colorful artwork from his typing projects. These include a diptych — an image on two panels — that he created by retyping the 2018 novel “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones, Emory’s Charles Howard Candler Professor of English and Creative Writing.
Youd’s prints and sculptures are joined by, what else? Historic typewriters from the Rose Library archives.
The Rose houses more than 200,000 volumes of rare books and 800 years’ worth of historical objects — including the world’s most expansive Bram Stoker collection.
“Striking Characters” displays “Dracula” manuscripts, movie posters and other ephemera celebrating the vampire tale’s undying popularity. It also features costume designs and other items from the original Broadway production of “The Wiz” and images from a first edition of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum.
There will be a conversation with Youd and the exhibit’s curators followed by a tour of the exhibit on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. That talk will take place in the Jones Room, on the third floor of Woodruff Library.
Along with the fun, says Early, the exhibit provides an opportunity to consider the typewriter’s impact on the ways we communicate.
“People began the 19th century using quill pens to write,” she notes. “And then, within the century, typewriters were invented, and they transformed everything.”
With typewriters came the ability to produce creative work quickly and legibly, expanding the literary world into one that was more accessible and democratized. The mass production of the typewriter in the early 20th century also meant that information could be disseminated more widely; the machine has played an instrumental role in resistance movements and community organizing around the world.
Early and Griggs, who both have PhDs in English, conducted extensive research for this exhibition, and included a bibliography for visitors eager to read more about the contents of “Striking Characters.”
“We wanted to put Youd’s work in conversation with literary and typewritten archives from our special collections,” says Griggs, “and introduce the Emory community to ways of thinking about writing that they might not be familiar with.”
“We’re thrilled to bring Tim’s work to the Emory community,” says Valeda Dent, vice provost of libraries and museum. “It is entirely unique, and the way our curators have chosen to engage with the narrative surrounding the exhibition will delight everyone who interacts with it. We guarantee the Emory community has never seen anything like this.”
From words to art
The idea for Youd’s “100 Novels” project arrived as a flight of artistic fancy one day while he was reading a book whose identity now escapes him.
“I was sitting there, and I realized that what I was looking at, on a formal level, was this rectangle of black text inside a larger rectangle of white,” he says.
Youd was struck by a daydream that involved shutting the book and squeezing it, compressing the entire tome into one page.
What would remain: a single image that contained “all the texture and weight of the words,” he says. “And it occurred to me that I would be making visual art.”
He set out to do just that.
Rather than simply transcribing a book, Youd types its entire text on a single sheet of paper with another sheet behind it, returning to the top of the same sheet over and over again when he reaches the bottom. As he works, the typewriter ink bleeds through the top page to the page layered beneath. When he’s finished, he pulls the two sheets apart and displays them side-by-side.
The resulting diptych forms an illegible, yet complete, version of the work.
A literary sense of place
A few years before he began the project, Youd and his wife took a trip to Hemingway’s home in Key West. It got him thinking about what he calls “literary pilgrimage.”
“You know,” he quips, “what does it mean to buy the coffee mug and say, ‘I was at Ernest Hemingway’s house’? I think the idea that you could sit down at William Faulkner’s typewriter and write like Faulkner is magical thinking, right? But in our pop culture, that’s what we fetishize: If you could wear Elvis’s jacket, you’d be the king!”
The project is not about becoming the writer, Youd says. It is about getting as close as possible to the books Youd loves.
He has typed at the homes of many authors, as well as on a bridge in California and in a lighthouse in England. He even worked next to Chicago’s Union Stockyard gate, where he retyped Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle,” the famous 1904 muckraking novel that exposed the meat industry’s deadly working conditions.
“Striking Characters” marks Youd’s first time retyping in an archive.
He says he finds it a compelling way to think about location and literature.
“You know, I could go to Bram Stoker’s castle in Ireland, or I could also, very validly, sit in a library in Atlanta that has this incredible Bram Stoker collection and connect to the art that way,” he says. “It is fascinating to think about how the manuscripts and ephemera continue to live on in these archives, and how they are part of Bram Stoker’s story.”
Close reading
Spending seven or eight hours with a book each day, retyping every word, inspires a unique sense of focus, says Youd.
As a teenager, he fell in love with Carson McCullers’ “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” when he read it for school.
“But I don’t think I understood it in anywhere near the depth that I did when I retyped it at McCullers’ childhood home in Columbus just a couple years ago,” he says.
The project has also prompted him to think about the big picture.
“Literature is mostly about the passing of time,” he says. “The end of the book is often the end of the lives of the characters. And I think that dovetails with my understanding of the value of trying to be a good reader when that book is in your hands, because it might not be in your hands again.”
Tayari Jones appreciates Youd’s attentiveness to the words on the page as he retyped “An American Marriage.”
“No one has ever read my work as closely as he has,” Jones says, “because he has retyped the whole thing. I really enjoyed discussing the novel with him and hearing what his thoughts and opinions were. His ideas are so nuanced.”
She adds that the finished diptych mirrors the way she feels after writing a novel.
“When you finish,” she says, “you feel like that piece of paper — just battered beyond recognition. But also, I feel like I’ve been touched by art.”
Each diptych is also its own memory, recalling to Youd the process of creation.
He has retyped Jack Kerouac’s work while looking out over the crashing Pacific and Flannery O’Connor’s writing while listening to the strange calls of peacocks at her Georgia farm, Andalusia. He has hunkered down during a Mississippi tornado warning while retyping “The Sound and the Fury” by William Faulkner and in a Midwestern ice storm while retyping Ernest Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms.”
Youd’s experience is present in the finished piece of art, he says, “in the same way that the novel is in there.”
Despite his project’s name, he has no plans to stop after 100 books, although he won’t lock himself into a new number either.
“I don’t know exactly how it’s going to work,” he says, “but I don’t think I’ll ever stop typing.”
An un-solitary pursuit
When visitors see him in Schatten Gallery, Youd says they should feel free to say hello.
“It’s not only an endurance proposition, but also an open-ended performance that allows for interruption,” he adds, explaining that he takes breaks.
It took experience to finesse his approach.
At his first public performance, encamping on a Brooklyn sidewalk near Henry Miller’s boyhood home to retype “Tropic of Capricorn,” he put up a “Do not disturb” sign.
He took it down within an hour. “Because I knew people wanted to talk to me, and I wanted to know what they wanted to ask,” he explains.
“You know, reading is a solitary thing,” he says, “but talking about books is not, and I felt like, if I didn’t give myself a chance to hear what people had to say, I was going to miss out.”
By the end of his two-and-a-half-week stay, he says, “guys were driving by asking me for directions, like I looked like I belonged there somehow.”
Tayari Jones on the typewriter life
Becoming a typewriter person is easy, says Tayari Jones, who has written four novels on them.
Say you’re at a yard sale and you spot a beauty. “Hit the spacebar,” Jones advises, noting that it is the only key that cannot be fixed.
“If the spacebar doesn’t move, forget about it. It cannot be repaired,” she says.
In the following Q&A, Jones talks about her two favorite machines (which she has given names), what draws her to “the typewriter life” and what excites her about “Striking Characters.”
Why typewriters?
Jones: I used to write longhand all the time; then I started using typewriters. It’s just more legible. And I find great satisfaction in making all that noise.
When you compose on a computer, you can get in a mood and erase a day’s work. But with the typewriter, you get mad, you can ball it up, throw it away, and then you smooth it out when you’ve come to your senses.
I also just admire typewriters and the way they look.
I’m thinking about that sensory appeal, too. You have the smell of the ribbon. And that great hum.
Jones: Well, I have manual machines, so there’s no hum. But at the end of every line, you’re rewarded with a little bell.
What kinds of typewriters do you gravitate toward?
Jones: You want a typewriter from around the 1940s, when typewriters were luxury items and they had lots of bells and whistles. By the ’50s, ’60s, they started making them cheap, for students to take to college. They’re not great anymore.
And with the early typewriters, the ones in the 1910s and ’20s, they were still working the kinks out, so they don’t work as smoothly.
But, like, a 1935 Underwood, 1935 Corona, that’s where you want to be. The one I use all the time is a 1935 Corona. Her name is Jeannie. She’s purple, so her given name is Aubergine, but I call her Jeannie for short. She's really the best machine.
But as much as I’ve just talked so much noise about the 1950s typewriters, I do have a 1950s Smith Corona that’s pink. She’s so cute. Her name is Tuscadero, after Fonzie’s girlfriend Pinky Tuscadero [on the TV show “Happy Days”].
Tim Youd retypes books in places associated with them. What role has place played in your work?
Jones: Everything I write is about Atlanta. I’ve lived in at least a dozen cities, and I realized I was writing from a place of homesickness.
I lived in Brooklyn because I thought it would be good for my career to be in New York. But once I was in a coffee shop and I saw all these major American writers; we’re all having coffee in the same coffee shop. And I thought, “It’s only a matter of time before we’re all having the same breakfast. It’s only a matter of time before we start writing the same novel.” I wanted to come home and no longer be a Southern writer in exile. I wanted to be a Southern writer in the South, from the South.
And you know, “Atlanta influences everything” is our unofficial motto. I think it’s great, because we have the Rose Library, where there’s such an extraordinary collection of papers from writers both historic and contemporary. And this exhibit helps underline the fact that the Rose is a living place where a living work of art is happening.
