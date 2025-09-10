Tim Youd had a typewriter mystery on his hands.

He was out to find the make and model Bram Stoker used to type the famous vampire novel “Dracula,” published in 1897. But he could find no photos or records with that information.

Enter Shanna Early, instruction archivist at Emory’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Books Library. She came to the rescue by sending Youd scanned pages of a facsimile edition of the author’s manuscript, which Youd passed along to a trusted typewriter expert.

The good news: The expert identified the machine, a Hammond No. 2 — one of the earliest typewriters produced commercially. The bad news: While Youd owns more than 100 typewriters, none of them was that model.

After several blind alleys, Youd tracked down a functioning one in North Carolina.

And that is the Hammond No. 2 the visual and performance artist will bring to Emory’s Robert W. Woodruff Library to retype “Dracula” in its entirety.

His live typing performance is a centerpiece of Emory Libraries’ “Striking Characters: Typewriters, Literary Worlds and the Art of Tim Youd,” which opened in late August and continues through Dec. 20 in the library’s Schatten Gallery.

Youd retyped "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones at the Atlanta Contemporary. Photo by Stanchez Kenyata. Courtesy of the artist and Cristin Tierney Gallery, New York.

Early co-curated the unique, living exhibit with Hannah C. Griggs, humanities librarian for English at Woodruff Library.

For more than 13 years, Youd has retyped works of great literature in places associated with them on the models of typewriters used by the original authors. He calls it his “100 Novels Project.”

His live performances for the “Striking Characters” exhibit are set for Sept. 19-Oct. 17, from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday through Friday. In addition to the novel “Dracula,” he will retype the screenplay of “The Wizard of Oz” on a Smith Premier — the same make of typewriter used by L. Frank Baum, who wrote “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the book on which the movie is based.

Youd’s Schatten Gallery workspace is bedecked with his colorful artwork from his typing projects. These include a diptych — an image on two panels — that he created by retyping the 2018 novel “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones, Emory’s Charles Howard Candler Professor of English and Creative Writing.

Youd’s prints and sculptures are joined by, what else? Historic typewriters from the Rose Library archives.

In addition to the artwork and historical ephemera on display, the exhibit also invites visitors to try out different models of typewriters scattered throughout.

The Rose houses more than 200,000 volumes of rare books and 800 years’ worth of historical objects — including the world’s most expansive Bram Stoker collection.

“Striking Characters” displays “Dracula” manuscripts, movie posters and other ephemera celebrating the vampire tale’s undying popularity. It also features costume designs and other items from the original Broadway production of “The Wiz” and images from a first edition of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum.

Youd will retype "Dracula" by Bram Stoker against a backdrop of items from the Rose Library's Stoker collection — the most expansive in the world.

Colorful pages from "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by L. Frank Baum line a gallery wall. Youd will retype the screenplay of "The Wizard of Oz."

There will be a conversation with Youd and the exhibit’s curators followed by a tour of the exhibit on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. That talk will take place in the Jones Room, on the third floor of Woodruff Library.

Photos from the Broadway production of "The Wiz" in a 1975 issue of "Theatre Crafts" magazine

Along with the fun, says Early, the exhibit provides an opportunity to consider the typewriter’s impact on the ways we communicate.

“People began the 19th century using quill pens to write,” she notes. “And then, within the century, typewriters were invented, and they transformed everything.”

With typewriters came the ability to produce creative work quickly and legibly, expanding the literary world into one that was more accessible and democratized. The mass production of the typewriter in the early 20th century also meant that information could be disseminated more widely; the machine has played an instrumental role in resistance movements and community organizing around the world.

Early and Griggs, who both have PhDs in English, conducted extensive research for this exhibition, and included a bibliography for visitors eager to read more about the contents of “Striking Characters.”



“We wanted to put Youd’s work in conversation with literary and typewritten archives from our special collections,” says Griggs, “and introduce the Emory community to ways of thinking about writing that they might not be familiar with.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Tim’s work to the Emory community,” says Valeda Dent, vice provost of libraries and museum. “It is entirely unique, and the way our curators have chosen to engage with the narrative surrounding the exhibition will delight everyone who interacts with it. We guarantee the Emory community has never seen anything like this.”