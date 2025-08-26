New Methods Expand Access to Molecules Key to Human Health

A new approach to an established reaction boosts the ability to synthesize vinylic ethers — key building blocks for many molecules important to human health. The American Chemical Society’s Organic Letters published the breakthrough, made by chemists at Emory University.

“Our method is easy to reproduce and is based on widely available and inexpensive compounds,” says San Pham, an Emory PhD candidate and first author of the paper. “We can apply this method to make multiple natural products, including novel vinylic ethers.”

Her research improves the reliability, yield and generality of what is known as the Chan-Evans-Lam reaction. These enhancements greatly expand the reaction’s potential for the synthesis of complex, biologically active compounds for drug research.

“San Pham demonstrated that our new method works for several combinations of reactants, producing at least 15 new compounds that were previously unknown and would likely have been quite difficult to prepare using other known synthetic strategies,” says Frank McDonald, senior author of the paper and Emory professor of chemistry.

McDonald is also a member of the Discovery and Developmental Therapeutics Research Program at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

The McDonald lab explores new and improved methods for preparing organic compounds — particularly bioactive compounds that may become new pharmaceutical agents.

One area of interest is the synthesis of plasmalogens, a type of fat molecule, found mainly in cell membranes. Preliminary studies suggest plasmalogens are involved in a range of beneficial biological activities, including anti-oxidation and anti-inflammation.

Vinylic ethers — which consist of an oxygen atom directly attached to a carbon atom that’s bonded to another carbon atom — are important synthetic intermediates for the synthesis of many bioactive compounds. A specific vinylic ether, with an alkene attached, is an intermediate for plasmalogen.

The few known methods for synthesizing vinylic ethers with an attached alkene, however, have limited their applications.

For nearly six years, the McDonald lab worked on developing a good way of making these key building blocks. One strategy was to try to leverage the Chan-Evans-Lam reaction. Developed 25 years ago, Chan-Evans-Lam is a cross-coupling reaction which forms a carbon-carbon bond with the aid of a copper catalyst.

While the reaction works well with simple reactants, the McDonald lab found it produced only low yields when linking two structurally complex reactants. That made the method impractical for the molecular synthesis needed to produce vinylic ethers.

“This reaction is also a little bit capricious,” McDonald says. “It’s not so easily reproducible and it didn’t seem to be fine tunable for our needs.”