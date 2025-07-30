AI Reveals Unexpected New Physics in Dusty Plasma

Physicists used a machine-learning method to identify surprising new twists on the non-reciprocal forces governing a many-body system.

The journal PNAS published the findings by experimental and theoretical physicists at Emory University, based on a neural network model and data from laboratory experiments on dusty plasma — ionized gas containing suspended dust particles.

The work is one of the relatively few instances of using AI not as a data processing or predictive tool, but to discover new physical laws governing the natural world.

“We showed that we can use AI to discover new physics,” says Justin Burton, an Emory professor of experimental physics and senior co-author of the paper. “Our AI method is not a black box: we understand how and why it works. The framework it provides is also universal. It could potentially be applied to other many-body systems to open new routes to discovery.”

The PNAS paper provides the most detailed description yet for the physics of a dusty plasma, yielding precise approximations for non-reciprocal forces.

“We can describe these forces with an accuracy of more than 99%,” says Ilya Nemenman, an Emory professor of theoretical physics and co-senior author of the paper. “What’s even more interesting is that we show that some common theoretical assumptions about these forces are not quite accurate. We’re able to correct these inaccuracies because we can now see what’s occurring in such exquisite detail.”

Your browser does not support this video The Burton lab developed techniques to track the 3D motion of individual particles in a laboratory dusty plasma. Running experiments allowed the researchers to validate AI inferences. (Video by Burton lab) The Burton lab developed techniques to track the 3D motion of individual particles in a laboratory dusty plasma. Running experiments allowed the researchers to validate AI inferences. (Video by Burton lab)

The researchers hope that their AI approach will serve as a starting point for inferring laws from the dynamics of a wide range of many-body systems, which are composed of a large number of interacting particles. Examples range from colloids — such as paint, ink and other industrial materials — to clusters of cells in living organisms.

First author of the PNAS paper is Wentao Yu who worked on the project as an Emory PhD student and is now a postdoctoral fellow at the California Institute of Technology. Co-author is Eslam Abdelaleem, who was also part of the project as an Emory graduate student and is now a postdoctoral fellow at Georgia Tech.

The work was primarily funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation with additional funds from the Simons Foundation.

"This project serves as a great example of an interdisciplinary collaboration where the development of new knowledge in plasma physics and AI may lead to further advances in the study of living systems," says Vyacheslav (Slava) Lukin, program director for the NSF Plasma Physics program. "The dynamics of these complex systems is dominated by collective interactions that emerging AI techniques may help us to better describe, recognize, understand and even control."