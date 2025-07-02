Bee the Change

Sometimes when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When Mikaila Ulmer 27C got lemons — two unexpected honeybee stings in a week at the age of 4 — she turned the scary ordeal into a national lemonade brand, a nonprofit foundation and a movement to save her newfound flying friends.

“My immediate reaction was to be terrified by the bees,” Ulmer says. “But my parents encouraged me to learn about them instead of staying afraid, taking me to our local library where I read picture books, watched videos — one set to the classical song ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ — and became completely fascinated by them. Obsessed, even. I also learned how essential honeybees were to our food system and that they were in trouble.”

Ulmer knew she had to help.

That same summer in 2009, she started a front-yard stand selling lemonade, sweetened with honey and made with her Great Granny Helen’s 1940s flaxseed recipe. A portion of the profits went to bee conservation. The buzz was good — people loved the drink and her story. She took the stand on the road, spreading her wings by selling lemonade at local fairs in her hometown of Austin, Texas. “That’s how Me & the Bees Lemonade was born,” she says.