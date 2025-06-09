Emory Public Scholarship Academy unleashes power of faculty storytelling

The spirited uproar from the banquet hall compelled Kenneth Carter to peek through the swinging doors for a glimpse at the commotion. He was thrilled by what he saw: a group of about 30 scholars energized, on their feet, and committed to an exercise on applying improv comedy techniques to everyday conversation.

In mid-May, the select group of professors came together from all over the country — and from all nine schools and colleges that make up Emory — for three days of workshops through the inaugural Public Scholarship Academy. The academy, part of Emory’s Center for Public Scholarship and Engagement, is designed to help faculty communicate complex academic ideas with the public.

“As a psychologist, I love and understand the power of stories and narrative,” says Carter, the center’s founding director and Charles Howard Candler Professor of Psychology at Oxford College. “To see faculty — physicians, sociologists, classics professors — thinking about how to describe their life’s work in a way that can be understood by their communities, that was inspiring to me.”

"It's a very vulnerable thing to communicate what you do to the public," says Kenneth Carter, director of the Center for Public Scholarship and Engagement. "It takes a bit of courage and some skills and inspiration. I think creating this safe space to learn those skills will help with that inspiration and courage."

The academy is one of the center’s two flagship programs, along with the annual Ideas Festival Emory. Deborah W. Bruner, Emory senior vice president for research, says the academy reflects the university’s core mission.

“The training that Dr. Carter and the Public Scholarship Academy are providing is not just important, it is critical, as faculty are at the forefront of rebuilding public trust in science and academic scholarship,” she says. “This training will help faculty and staff communicate in lay terms how research improves lives, health and humanity, and powers progress. It really is one of the most important things we can be doing right now.”

Molly Webster, a Peabody Award-winning science journalist and producer of the hit podcast “Radiolab,” delivered the keynote address at this year’s academy.

Instructors from the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science got scholars on their feet to learn how tools of improv comedy can be applied to public scholarship. Instructors from the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science got scholars on their feet to learn how tools of improv comedy can be applied to public scholarship.

The event featured storytelling and improv sessions with trainers from Stony Brook University’s Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science and the Atlanta-based improv troupe Dad’s Garage. Faculty also took deep dives into exercises such as being interviewed by a journalist, writing an op-ed and using social media, guided by experts from TVP Communications, a company that specializes in media-relations support for higher education.

PRX, owner of one of the nation’s largest podcast catalogues, led a workshop on podcasting and a panel with audio storytelling experts. The panel included two Emory podcast stars: Laurel Bristow, associate director of audience development at the Rollins School of Public Health and host of “Health Wanted” on WABE, and Hank Klibanoff — teaching professor in the English department, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host of “Cold Cases,” also on WABE. Jonquilyn Hill, host of the Vox podcast “Explain it to me,” rounded out the line up.