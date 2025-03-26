Advanced computational software is streamlining quantum chemistry research by automating many of the processes of running molecular simulations. The complicated design of these software packages, however, often limits their use to theoretical chemists trained in specialized computing techniques.

A new web platform developed at Emory University overcomes this limitation with a user-friendly chatbot.

The chatbot guides nonexperts through a multistep process for setting up molecular simulations and visualizing molecules in solution. It enables any chemist — including undergraduate chemistry majors — to configure and execute complex quantum mechanical simulations through chatting.

The free, publicly available platform — known as AutoSolvateWeb — operates primarily on cloud infrastructure, further expanding access to sophisticated computational research tools.

The researchers hope that their pioneering work to democratize computational chemistry research will inspire similar initiatives across the natural sciences. (Liu Group/Emory University)

The journal Chemical Science published a proof-of-concept for AutoSolvateWeb, which marks a significant step forward in the integration of AI into education and scientific research.

AutoSolvateWeb is geared to set up simulations for a particular chemical to be dissolved (a solute) and a substance to dissolve it in (a solvent), resulting in a solution (a solvate).

The simulations are delivered in the form of 3D movies.

“It’s a bit like a microscope, giving you an atomic-level view of molecules interacting in a solution,” says Fang Liu, Emory assistant professor of chemistry, who led the development of AutoSolvateWeb.

“Chemists can spend less time learning to write computer code so they can focus more of their efforts on specific problems that they want to solve,” says Fang Liu, Emory assistant professor of chemistry. (Photo by Carol Clark/Emory University) “Chemists can spend less time learning to write computer code so they can focus more of their efforts on specific problems that they want to solve,” says Fang Liu, Emory assistant professor of chemistry. (Photo by Carol Clark/Emory University)

The broad accessibility of AutoSolvateWeb makes it a valuable tool to create large, high-quality datasets addressing the behaviors of molecules in solution. Such datasets provide a foundation to apply machine-learning techniques to drive innovations in everything from renewable energy to human health.

“Our goal is to help speed up scientific discovery,” says Fangning Ren, co-author of the Chemical Science paper and an Emory PhD student of chemistry.

Rohit Gadde, a former Emory research specialist, is first author of the paper. Additional co-authors include Lechen Dong, Emory graduate student of chemistry; Yao Wang, Emory assistant professor of chemistry; Sreelaya Devaguptam, a former Emory visiting scholar; and Rajat Mittal, a former graduate research assistant at Clemson University.