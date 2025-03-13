A Biologist Explores How Animals Heal Themselves

How did your love of animals and nature develop when you were a child in the Netherlands?

I just always loved animals and I read a lot of books about them. My mother was a tour guide at a zoo. I often went there with her and learned about the zoo’s conservation and breeding programs. So that’s probably how it started.

What’s unique about your book?

It’s the only book covering what we currently know about how many different animals can use medicine and the ways that we can benefit from that. There are so many potential applications of this knowledge, for everything from drug discovery to improving livestock caretaking, beekeeping and other aspects of agriculture. Even the way we take care of our pets.

I also tell the human stories of people making these discoveries. I tried to highlight people from a lot of different backgrounds and explain how the scientific method works. You can be a volunteer in the Congo or an undergraduate student in Mexico interested in birds, or an undergraduate student in Japan who loves cats. Many people don’t realize that students who just entered college can discover something exciting.

Cats get more benefits than just a feeling of euphoria from their attraction to catnip. (Getty Images/peplow) Cats get more benefits than just a feeling of euphoria from their attraction to catnip. (Getty Images/peplow)

The story about the Japanese student is especially compelling, the way she demonstrated how when cats roll in catnip they coat their fur with a chemical that repels mosquitos.

It’s relatable science. We know that we take pills to protect ourselves from disease or to treat ourselves when we get sick. So, we can relate to the idea of animals using medicine. And the experimental work to test it tends to be straightforward.

That’s very different from describing the complicated methods involved in the development of an RNA vaccine. Most people don’t know what RNA is or how the immune system works. Whereas it’s easy to understand why self-medicating behaviors evolved in animals.

Everything that’s alive today has made it through millions of years of evolution. Plants have evolved all these interesting chemicals as defenses so they’re still around. And animals are still around because they’ve evolved to deal with the chemicals in plants in ways that benefit themselves.

What did you enjoy most about working on the book?

It was like going on an adventure, diving into stuff I didn’t know, learning all sorts of new things.

I really enjoyed the people that I met. It was especially fun to visit Mexico City and go into the field with researchers from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México. They conducted controlled experiments showing how birds use cigarette butts to deter parasites.

Mexican scientist Monserrat Suárez Rodriguez shows a house sparrow nest, in which the parent birds incorporated cigarette butts to keep blood-sucking parasites away from their chicks. (Photo by Jaap de Roode) Mexican scientist Monserrat Suárez Rodriguez shows a house sparrow nest, in which the parent birds incorporated cigarette butts to keep blood-sucking parasites away from their chicks. (Photo by Jaap de Roode)

Did work on the book influence you as a pet owner?

I definitely look at my dogs differently. When they’re eating grass, I think about how that may be a relic behavior of their wolf ancestors to purge worms from their guts. I look at my dogs now as animals that know a lot of stuff that I don’t.

What surprised you the most during your research?

That the chemical inspiration for aspirin was discovered by bears. After waking up from months of hibernation, bears start eating plants that contain salicylates that help to relieve pain in their joints from lying still for so long.

I read a lot about Native Americans and learned that bears were often the most important animal for traditional medicine in their cultures. And then I learned that isn’t just true for Native Americans but also for traditional cultures in northern Europe and Siberia. Shamans would dress up like bears to gain their power and to learn their medical secrets.

European chemists eventually figured out how to make the more potent aspirin. But the power of plants containing salicylates has been known since ancient times, most likely learned by observing animals.

Many “discoveries” by scientists are actually “rediscoveries” of things traditional communities already knew.

Do you have another favorite example of animal-inspired medicine?

The funniest one I learned about is horny goat weed, used in Chinese traditional medicine. A goat herder noticed goats getting frisky and horny when they ate this weed. So, hundreds of years ago, they started using it to treat impotence. Recent laboratory studies have shown that when castrated rats are fed a chemical found in the weed they regain their libido.

Watch Jaap de Roode's 2015 TED talk on how butterflies self-medicate.

What do you hope readers take away from the book?

Nature holds so many fascinating secrets. Discoveries that animals use medicine, and the insights that we can gain from them, gives us yet another reason to protect nature.

Evolution takes a long time but we’re destroying environments at such a fast rate that nature has no time to keep up. We’re losing species at a higher rate now than has ever happened in the history of the planet. And that is quite shocking.

One thing that you can do as an individual is to stop obsessing over your lawn. Lawn grass is the biggest crop in the United States, even bigger than corn. It looks nice but it requires all this water and fertilizer without really supporting anything. If you replace just 10% of your lawn with a garden containing native plants for pollinators you can help restore some natural habitat.

When you’re out in your garden, and you see all these animals, you’ll know they’re not just coming there for food and shelter. They’re also collecting medicine.

Story and design by Carol Clark. Lead video by Getty Images/Forrestbro