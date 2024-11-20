Only in Atlanta: Meet six Emory students making the most of the city through internships

A love of classic film brought Elizabeth Fulton to her internship with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Turner Classic Movies television network as a brand marketing intern during the spring 2024 semester.

Fulton, a Woodruff Scholar and Oxford College continuee from Evans, Georgia, is studying creative writing and film. She served in a variety of roles at Turner Classic Movies, from copywriting to contributing materials for the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles.

For the film festival, Fulton wrote and edited online and print content to introduce the films being shown and selected photos to accompany those writeups. While in Los Angeles, not only did Fulton get to see her work in action, but she also rubbed elbows with stars and directors including Alexander Payne, Billy Dee Williams and acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

“I got to see ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ and Spielberg introduced the film and talked about it in the TCL Chinese Theatre in the middle of Hollywood,” says Fulton. “I got a lot of unique experiences at the festival, and it was also cool while I was there to have seen the back end of how that all came together.”

Fulton says she enjoyed the in-person element of her internship, which allowed her to explore a unique side of the entertainment industry.

“I’m interested in film from the side of writing and possibly development or agency roles, but it was a cool step out of my comfort zone,” says Fulton. “At the time, I was taking a marketing class in Emory’s Goizueta Business School as part of the film and media management concentration, so it was cool to see what I was learning in class being applied.”

She also recognized the value of the coworkers guiding her through the internship.

“The team that I worked for was really inspiring. They demonstrated strong teamwork despite a lot of industry changes. My supervisors were great mentors and very receptive to any questions I had about going into the film industry and about my post-graduation plans,” says Fulton. “I learned so much, and it was amazing.”

Fulton’s connection to Emory allowed her to create relationships with Warner Bros. Discovery staff even before her first day on the job.

“The person interviewing me did her master’s degree at Emory under Matthew Bernstein, who I had [for a class] at the time,” says Fulton. “It led to a great interview.”

On the precipice of graduation, Fulton says the internship with Turner Classic Movies also helped solidify her professional goals.

“Last year, I was not completely sure what I wanted to do in the film industry. You come in knowing about writers, directors and actors, but that’s about it,” says Fulton. “I enjoyed film marketing, and the talent aspect of festival planning encouraged me to look more into representation as a future career path. It was so valuable to get that kind of direction from the experience. It gave me a lot of context to go into future internships with.”

Fulton says the interdisciplinary experience at Emory helped prepare her for life after graduation.

“I’ve always felt challenged in my classes, and I’ve met a lot of professors at Emory who have guided my development. Having people to guide not only my craft as an artist but also in professional development has been amazing,” says Fulton. “I’ve also learned so much from my peers, who are just as academically engaged and innovative.”