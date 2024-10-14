Through a trip to Poland, Emory students broaden their knowledge of Jewish history

Confronting the legacy of Auschwitz-Birkenau

The travelers visited the site of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, which is now both a memorial and museum. The students appreciated the experts Emory provided in advance, cognizant of the weight of what they would experience there.

Goldstein acknowledges, “It is designed to make visitors confront the experience of the prisoners. The cramped quarters. The horrible conditions. The ruins of the crematoria. Of all the things we did, this had the biggest emotional impact on the students.”

“It was powerful to see rooms with artifacts of the camp’s inhabitants. It meant a lot to me to acknowledge that history and offer my own vow of ‘never again,’” says Freedman.

Chickering tried not to harbor expectations. “I wanted to be present, let myself learn and engage with the energy of that space. It wasn’t the easiest experience, but I was grateful for the chance to do it,” she says.

Students hear from a guide as they are about to enter the museum and memorial on the site of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

When Wang recounts being there, it prompts fresh tears. “Amid the evidence of so many lives ended there, it was numbing and yet eye-opening to see individuals’ shoes and suitcases,” she says. She found it moving to see Jewish classmates such as Chickering look through the Book of Names for their relatives. Displayed in a permanent exhibition at the museum, it contains 4,300,000 names in English with the date and place of birth as well as murder date, if known.

Wilson noted that the site is commercialized, featuring a gift shop. Yet “I found it hopeful that visitors, speaking so many languages, are coming through there to learn what happened. I previously had been to Yad Vashem during a trip to Israel, so I was prepared. I try to keep my own focus on all that has been done to rebuild Jews’ lives and communities.”

She continues: “As significant as it was for us to learn what this site teaches us, I so appreciated that the trip’s purpose was to help us develop a broader perspective beyond sadness.”

Following the tour, the group gathered at the nearby Auschwitz Jewish Center to rest and process what they had seen. Freedman describes reassurance in being together but acknowledges that they spent the time largely in silence.

The guide who spoke to students the night before the visit cautioned: “You don’t know how long it will take to process the experience.” After the trip, Wang’s mother bought her “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” the 2018 novel about a Slovakian Jew tasked by the Germans with permanently marking his fellow prisoners.

Reading the novel, “I felt as if I was able to acknowledge the full weight of all I saw. We might not ever be able to fully understand what Holocaust victims endured, but the necessary first step is for us to learn,” Wang says.

Crediting the students’ courage, Goldstein notes: “The site teaches us about the question of evil, genocide and how things like this could possibly happen. It touches us on every level.”

Criss-crossing the country

Students also had the chance to visit the class of Professor Edyta Gawron at Jagiellonian University in Kraków after reading an essay she had written on Jewish studies in Poland.

Chickering was surprised, but impressed, at the class makeup. “The students weren’t necessarily Jewish but still invested in the history because they are Polish. Some had only recently found out they were Jewish because their parents or grandparents had felt it necessary to hide their identities.”

And, after the Polish and American students worked together to analyze a historical text, time was allotted for them to pepper one another with questions about life in their countries.

And then there were the Shabbat dinners, Hillel and Jewish Community Center visits, meals at Jewish restaurants like Ariel. Or visiting the site that inspired the film and book “The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story,” about a couple who sheltered Jews fleeing the Warsaw Ghetto on the grounds of the zoo they had been running.

Wilson references a Shabbat dinner at a Jewish Community Center in Kraków. “It came on the heels of our Auschwitz visit. It was powerful to sit in a room full of Jews as a means of showing that we have persevered.”

At a Hillel event in Warsaw, Wang felt the power of community when she was introduced to a medical student who had driven “two hours to join us — two hours to meet strangers.”