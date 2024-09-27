What is unique about your research?

I’m interested in trying to understand the hormonal and neurobiological changes that men experience when they become fathers, and how those changes may relate to whether men are more, or less, involved with their children. There are not many labs investigating that. The goal is to find ways to support fathers and to help improve the quality of caregiving that they deliver.

Paternal care is not obligate in the human species. The potential is there but it is not always realized. There is a lot of variation among fathers in terms of how involved they are with their children. And yet, we know that children who are raised by more positively engaged fathers tend to have better outcomes socially, behaviorally and, also, academically.

That doesn’t mean that a child cannot do well without an engaged father, only that the odds improve.

What are some of the more surprising findings on the biology of fathers?

The idea that, analogous to women, men experience biological changes that prepare them for their role as caregivers.

For example, for a long time people thought oxytocin was just a maternal hormone involved in mother-infant bonding. Emerging evidence suggests that it also promotes father-infant bonding.

Fathers with more oxytocin in their blood stimulate their infants more through activities like bouncing them up and down or poking them playfully to get their attention.

When fathers have more skin-to-skin contact with infants, that actually increases the fathers’ oxytocin levels. Studies have also found that after fathers are given oxytocin in a nasal spray they interact and play with their infants more.

How can society better support more positive engagement of fathers?

More women have entered the workforce and many new parents live far away from extended family members. And yet, the U.S. is the only high-income country whose government does not provide any paid maternity leave. We are a massive outlier in this area.

The U.S. government also does not offer paid paternity leave, unlike 47 other high-income countries around the world.

Paternity leave gives fathers more of an opportunity to forge a bond with an infant and to develop confidence as a parent. A lot of evidence shows that fathers who take paternity leave tend to continue being more involved fathers.

What part of writing the book did you enjoy the most?

It was fun researching and writing about parental caregiving in different species. The female velvet spider, for example, regurgitates her intestines to feed her young and then the babies also end up eating her. It’s crazy.

A remarkable example of paternal caregiving is the Emperor penguin. The dads incubate the eggs by forming these giant huddles in the Arctic during the winter when it’s minus 40 degrees. They do that for months while the mothers are off at sea. They can’t eat anything while incubating an egg so they lose a lot of their body weight.

Male titi monkeys are devoted fathers, carrying their infants on their backs almost constantly. (Getty Images) Male titi monkeys are devoted fathers, carrying their infants on their backs almost constantly. (Getty Images)

Only about five percent of males in mammalian species are involved in raising their offspring. Titi monkeys of South America are especially interesting. The males carry their infants on their backs through the forest and only give them back to the mothers to nurse. As a result, the infants form stronger attachments to their fathers than to their mothers.

The lack of paternal care among our closest living primate relatives [chimpanzees and gorillas] suggests that it newly evolved during human evolution. Because human males have likely been provisioning their offspring throughout human evolution, paternal caregiving likely played an important role in allowing our large-brained species to multiply rapidly and spread across the globe.

What distinguishes human fathers as direct caregivers?

Fathers, mothers and other caregivers have overlapping roles. There are few roles that fathers play that cannot be played by others.

However, fathers often gravitate toward a couple of important roles. One is introducing a child to the world outside of the home and supervising their exploration of that world. They help kids understand that the novelty and unpredictability that they encounter is not always something they need to be afraid of but can be an opportunity for growth.

Fathers also seem to be very important in helping children learn to regulate emotions of anger and frustration and to correctly read the emotions of others. Many dads, for example, engage in rough-and-tumble play which helps children learn to empathize and interact more skillfully with others. If you’re having fun and want to keep playing you need to make sure your playmate is also having fun and isn’t getting upset.

How did your own parents influence you as a father?

My father and mother are both wonderful. My decision to become a father was largely due to all the great memories I have from my family life growing up. I wanted to try to recreate that.

As I’m parenting my children, I’m also aware that I’m influencing the way that they’re going to parent my grandchildren.

Do you have any advice for men who don’t have a positive father role model?

The basic, most important thing is to be warm and responsive to your child but also to set and to enforce appropriate limits. It’s called authoritative parenting. A lot of studies show that this style of parenting is tied to positive outcomes.

On a personal level, what are some of your biggest challenges as a father?

The most painful part of being a parent for me is when one of my children experiences a failure or feels socially excluded. I would give anything to take that pain for them. Having to watch your child experience those things is difficult.

Probably one of my biggest flaws as a father is sometimes having aspirations for them that they don’t share. I’ve learned that I need to let go of those. They’re not here to achieve my goals but to achieve their own.

Is there anything that you dislike about being a father?

Inconsolable infant crying. Some of the most difficult times in my life were the nights my infant children would cry all night and none of us slept, and then I had to go lecture the next day.

Negotiation. There is a lot of negotiation involved. Anytime that my wife and I tell the kids they have to do something they come back and say, “How about if I do this instead?”

Like so many parents, I also dislike struggling with my children over limiting screen time.

Interview and design by Carol Clark.