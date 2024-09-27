President Jimmy Carter, born just five years after Emory University moved from its original location in Oxford, Georgia, to Atlanta, has spent more than 40 years as an integral part of Emory.

From becoming a University Distinguished Professor after the conclusion of his presidential service to establishing The Carter Center from the tenth floor of Emory’s Robert W. Woodruff Library while its permanent home was constructed, President Carter has had an outsized impact on the university and, ultimately, the world.

During the 38 years that he delivered the Carter Town Hall at Emory, some 50,000 students heard unforgettable stories of his time on the world stage.

Numerous staff at The Carter Center are Emory graduates, and more than 2,000 Emory undergraduates and graduate assistants have served as interns there.

As a University Distinguished Professor, President Carter has lectured and visited in dozens of classes and holds tenure in four Emory schools: Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Oxford College, Candler School of Theology and Rollins School of Public Health.