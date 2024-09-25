CHARTING BRIGHT FUTURES

Brooke Holland comes to Oxford College and Emory with a passion for advocating for her peers. Early in high school, she witnessed firsthand the bullying and harassment of her fellow classmates and decided to do something about it. Her efforts at first were rebuffed, but she collected evidence and testimonials and brought the matter up with top school administrators, prompting a schoolwide Zoom call involving more than 150 students, parents and teachers. By speaking out and not letting up, she helped ensure lasting changes were made. “Injustices are always happening, and too often it is because people are afraid to raise their voices or take action,” she says.

Holland continued to be a catalyst for change in high school, creating a community program to help spread awareness about human trafficking. She visited churches, schools, youth groups and local organizations where she talked to kids of all ages on the dangers of human trafficking and the need to remove the stigma about discussing it openly. “I wanted to change the culture in which human trafficking was festering,” she says. “I wanted to show people the power of speaking up and speaking out.”

Now at Oxford, it's no surprise that Holland wants to study political science and pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer — a job where she can tangibly help people in need, especially for people like herself who face racial disparities every day. She sees a future where she makes a serious foray into politics and runs for U.S. Congress or even president. If she sticks to the law, then maybe she’ll take a seat on the Supreme Court. “I want to be in a position where I can make the biggest impact,” she says.

Those lofty dreams will start to take shape at Oxford this fall. Holland visited the campus last year and immediately fell in love with its beauty and positive vibes. “When I stepped onto campus,” she says, “I remember tearing up” because she had found her new home. “I was just so impressed to the attention to detail at Oxford, as well as everyone’s honesty and transparency, all qualities that I value highly in my personal life,” she adds.

In addition to her passion for law, Holland is a dancer and actor, with a rich background in performing arts. She hopes to continue these pursuits at Oxford and Emory, if possible. She notes the time and energy she has devoted to both her artistic and academic pursuits have helped her develop a strong work ethic and sense of determination.

Ultimately, it is her goal to return to Miami and deploy the knowledge and skills she’s gained to advocate for youth and fight injustices in her hometown community wherever she sees them.