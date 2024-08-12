Exploring the world through study abroad experiences

Culture and language in Peru

Isaiah Paris headed to Peru this summer with other members of his Spanish 202E class at Oxford College to learn about life in the Peruvian Andes. The rising third-year student from Macon, Georgia, noted how rewarding the opportunity was.

“The experience surpassed my initial expectations and became a profound journey of self-discovery and cultural connection,” Paris says.

“I found myself thriving in practical contexts and engaging with the culture around me, which was especially meaningful as it allowed me to connect with my Latinx roots.”

While in Peru, Isaiah Paris explored important cultural landmarks like Machu Picchu.

Paris, who is majoring in chemistry with a minor in Latin American and Caribbean studies, says that one of the most significant moments of the trip was perhaps the least expected. When he got sick in Cusco, he was accompanied by Natalia Bayona Vasquez, an Oxford professor who was on the trip as an advisor. While recovering, he and Vasquez explored the city, dined at local restaurants, went to museums and visited a theater to watch a film completely in Spanish.

“These are things I might not have had in a group setting. This period allowed me to engage in sort of unfiltered learning that many do not get to experience. It taught me to embrace unexpected circumstances and find value in every situation, no matter how challenging,” says Paris.

Also visiting Peru was Ryan Wang, a rising second-year student at Oxford majoring in quantitative sciences with a concentration in political science.

In Peru, Ryan Wang enjoyed interacting with both local people and animals.

“We studied the traditions of the Andean people and their spiritual connection to the land,” Wang says.

Wang, from Naperville, Illinois, reflected fondly on his interactions with a variety of animals, including llamas, alpacas and donkeys. While learning more about the languages in Peru, he learned to utilize a basic introductory phrase.

“I learned that ‘Noqaq sutiymi …’ means ‘My name is …’ in Quechua, one of the languages spoken by indigenous people of Peru,” says Wang.