Atlanta Science Festival Returns to Inspire Discovery for All Ages

Following are highlights of this year’s Atlanta Science Festival events that have an Emory connection.

Neuroscientists from Emory and Georgia Tech’s Center for Advanced Motor BioEngineering and Research (CAMBER) team with performers from the National Circus School of Montreal and local dance artists to present “Piece of Mind: Film Screening and Workshop on Dementia Experiences” on Saturday, March 9, at 3:30 p.m. The program begins with a screening of the documentary “Piece of Mind: Dementia.” Then performers will lead attendees in an interactive workshop to imagine some of the lived experiences of those with neurodegenerative diseases.

Performers from the National Circus School of Montreal help build empathy and understanding for those suffering from neurodegenerative diseases through an experiential movement workshop in "Piece of Mind." Performers from the National Circus School of Montreal help build empathy and understanding for those suffering from neurodegenerative diseases through an experiential movement workshop in "Piece of Mind."

The “Piece of Mind” theme continues with another event presented by Emory and Georgia Tech’s CAMBER, McGill University and the National Circus School of Montreal at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 10. “Performing Data: Neurogenerative Disease Research and Lived Experience Share the Stage” uses art to delve into the complexity of conditions such as Parkinson’s disease. Through dance, acrobatics and audience participation, the artists will explore social stigmas and misconceptions and pique curiosity about current research avenues. A panel discussion will follow, featuring the research team, performers and local experts on Parkinson’s disease.

Emory’s Center for the Study of Human Health presents “Holobiome,” a screening of two short films on humans, microbes and the future of infectious diseases on Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m. The films will be followed by an interactive panel discussion featuring filmmaker Michael Graziano, Emory ethnobotanist Cassandra Quave and other experts on the emerging science of our relationship to the microbial world.

Science ATL presents “Science Behind the Scenes: Chemistry of Paint” at Emory’s Science Gallery on Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m. This art and science mashup will allow participants to explore the chemistry behind the paint of beloved works of art, from the vibrant pigments of Monet’s Water Lilies to the unique textures of Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Emory medical ethnobotanist Cassandra Quave leads “Nature’s Pharmacy with Emory University Herbarium” on Tuesday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. She will share the story of her quest to find new ways to fight illness and disease through the healing power of plants. Participants will have a chance to blend their own tea and create a DIY herbarium keepsake to take home.

Everyone knows how black holes are formed but what about those holes in Swiss cheese? Emory physicist Eric Weeks will be among the scientists on hand to answer questions during the “Science of Cheese” on Wednesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Capella Cheese. Learn about the chemistry and physics of the cheese-making process while indulging your palate with gourmet selections.

Get on the fast track to the future with "AI.Humanity: A Crash Course in Large Language Models." Get on the fast track to the future with "AI.Humanity: A Crash Course in Large Language Models."

Feeling left out in the midst of the AI boom? Register for “AI.Humanity: A Crash Course in Large Language Models” on Friday, March 15, at 1 p.m., presented by Emory’s Center for AI Learning. Rajiv Garg, a professor at Goizueta Business School, will lead this workshop tailored for those with limited technical experience. He will provide an overview of large-language models, including how they are built, prompt engineering, ChatGPT integrations and more.

Emory alumni Preeyal Gupta and Shaylyn Grier are among the inspiring career women featured in “STEM Gems: Give Girls Role Models in STEM!” on Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. Aimed at students high-school age and younger, the event will offer guidance for girls to help jumpstart their STEM journeys. Participants will take home some STEM Gems swag.

On Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. “Proton Precision” offers a behind-the-scenes tour of the Emory Proton Therapy Center’s cutting-edge technology. Learn the physics behind high-energy proton beams that target cancer with submillimeter precision and get a hands-on opportunity to treat the “patient” in your tour group.

Take a dip into environmental fieldwork by joining the "Microplastics Collection Challenge." Take a dip into environmental fieldwork by joining the "Microplastics Collection Challenge."

Eri Saikawa, Emory professor of environmental sciences, and students in her lab lead a “Microplastics Collections Challenge” during three sessions on Sunday, March 17, at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Participants will go into the field and learn how to use an empty ice cream container, shoelaces and chicken wire mesh to construct simple devices for microplastic collection from an Atlanta area stream. They will also learn about the importance of ensuring that everyone has access to clean water.

Science ATL presents “Science Behind the Sciences: Botanical Pigments” at Emory’s Science Gallery on Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m. Participants will learn the science and history behind natural dyes and create their own masterpiece using natural botanical pigments.

Amanda Jacob, a research scientist in the lab of Emory neuroscientist Samuel Sober, will give a talk titled “The ‘Language’ of Birds” on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. She will discuss the similarities and differences between birdsong and human language. The event at the Chattahoochee Nature Center also features a birdsong-inspired music recital by the Atlanta Contemporary Ensemble.

Colleen Kraft, a pathologist in Emory School of Medicine, is among the expert panelists featured in “Our Disappearing Microbes” on Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m. The event begins with a screening of the film “The Invisible Extinction, the Race to Save Our Vanishing Microbes,” followed by a Q&A with scientists who are studying how our lifestyles may be causing the demise of microbes important to our health.

Emory chemist Doug Mulford and his students will spark excitement at the “Chemistry Bonanza Demo Show” on Friday, March 22, at 5 p.m. The lineup will include combustion reactions, cloud formation and even a few fireballs. Liquid nitrogen ice cream will also be served.

The culmination of the festival is the “Exploration Expo,” set for Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Piedmont Park. Families can explore more than 100 interactive booths and science demos, including many helmed by Emory students and faculty. This big party celebrating science invites attendees to travel back in time, 3-D print their own bones and test their brains with laser beams.