'Jeopardy!' Contestant Creates Buzz with Psychological Study of Trivia Experts

These three first dynasties of China marked the beginning of its civilization.

Monica Thieu hears that sentence and her mind travels back to an eighth-grade geography lesson. Her memory instantly pulls up the dynasty names: The Xia, the Shang and the Zhou.

“In my mind’s eye I can see the cover of the textbook where I learned these facts,” Thieu says. “It had a maroon bar over the top of the title and a gold-colored map of the world.”

Thieu is a three-time “Jeopardy!” contestant — with another appearance slated March 28 in the first-ever “Jeopardy!” Invitational Tournament. She is also an Emory FIRST (Fellowships in Research and Science Teaching) Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Psychology.

Double Jeopardy: A trivia expert herself, Monica Thieu recently published a study revealing a mechanism that may explain why some people perform at an extremely high level in trivia games.

Thieu cannot reveal how she fares in the pretaped tournament, or whether she’ll advance to the next round. But you can come cheer her on at a watch party she is organizing at Emory Point’s Schoolhouse Brewing the Gymnasium. The program airs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on NBC’s 11 Alive.

When “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings asks Thieu to tell a fun fact about herself, viewers will learn: Thieu and colleagues from Columbia University delved into how the minds of trivia experts work. Their study is the first to reveal a mechanism involved in the mystery of why trivia experts may have stellar recall for facts while not always having superior memories in general.

Psychonomic Bulletin & Review recently published their findings that two memory systems — one for facts and another for personal experiences — are more entwined in the minds of top trivia experts compared to others.

“In trivia experts, it appears that these two systems are talking to each other in unique ways,” Thieu says. “Our findings for this special population may help us better understand how memory works in normative populations.”

Thieu says her personal experience in trivia competitions helped in the design of the study.

“It’s tricky to make sure that lab experiments are both rigorous and reflect lived experience,” Thieu says. “I know the world of trivia experts well.”