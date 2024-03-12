WALK THIS WAY

SOMETIMES THE RIGHT PATH FORWARD IS A FULL CIRCLE

When Ringer set out from Washington, he didn’t intend to walk through Georgia. But when it became obvious that his original route would put him through Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia during December and January, he chose to head south for the winter instead.

Being back on Emory’s campus, and in a city where he spent four formative years, was a full-circle moment. In fact, Ringer had applied to colleges in the South and on the West Coast to avoid snow in the first place.

Although born in Dallas, Ringer attended a Massachusetts boarding high school. His first winter there was one of the snowiest in Massachusetts’ history — and he never wanted to see snow again.

Emory’s broad options caught Ringer’s eye, as he was still figuring out what he wanted to do. He took advantage of the ability to pursue two different routes, graduating with a double major in marketing and American history in addition to a minor in German, all on top of running cross country and track for four years.

But that day in the library, steps away from graduating, Ringer realized he wanted to tie his effort to walk across America to an organization with national reach.

“Most of the work that happens with pedestrian advocacy happens at the local level, so I didn’t want to support an organization that was based in one city and be advocating for it halfway across the country,” Ringer says.

Ringer discovered America Walks, a national nonprofit that advances safe, equitable, accessible and enjoyable places to walk and move by providing resources to effectively advocate for change.

That aligned with Ringer’s own mission to meet with local advocacy groups along the way, learn what is and isn’t working, and help connect community members with existing resources, encouraging them to build the community they want to see — one future generations will also benefit from.

“I think people feel very apathetic toward a lot of political issues and that they can’t make change,” Ringer says. “But one of the great things about walkability being a local issue is that you can make change. You can meet with your city council members, you can build a coalition, you can support bills for sidewalks and protected bike lanes or whatever it is your city needs.”

While back in Atlanta, he met with Propel ATL, a group working to make Atlanta’s streets friendly to ride, walk and roll. He’s done similar things in Nashville, Tennessee; across cities in Missouri; in Denver, Colorado, and more.