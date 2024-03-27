Therapeutic Psychedelics

‘You Don’t Have to Be Afraid’

One Patient’s Experience with Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy

Wendy Dubin was 61 with a thriving psycho­therapy practice in Dunwoody, Ga., and two new grand­children when she was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Surgery and chemotherapy rid her of the cancer, but it returned three years later, as the doctors had warned her might happen. Her cancer was considered recurrent, possibly incurable.

Living with a life-threatening disease changed her psyche even more than her body. Dubin continually felt bad, with chronic pain and fatigue. She had to stop counseling patients — although she was eventually able to start back with a smaller telehealth practice. She could only plan her life in six-week increments, between the blood tests that told her if the cancer had returned.

She felt isolated, demoralized, and broken­hearted. She sometimes carried a stone she found with a crack in it, symbolizing her broken heart. She also carried a tremendous sense of guilt. “My daughter and daughter-in-law were having their children, so this was supposed to be a time of joy, and I was making everyone worry about me,” she says.

As a therapist, Dubin knew the tools to deal with anxiety and despair. She took therapy of her own. She did yoga, exercise, meditation, and ceremonial rituals. “I was actively pursuing a way to feel better, but nothing worked,” she says. “I was so angry with God and cancer. Losing my connection to a higher power was a big part of what I was struggling with. I was going through all this without feeling grounded.”

So when Dubin heard about Emory’s clinical trial using psilocybin-assisted therapy to treat cancer patients with chronic pain and demoralization, she knew she wanted to take part. “I wanted to do the dosing right away,” she says, about her first meeting with her psychologist and spiritual health clinician. “There wasn’t an ounce of me that was anxious or fearful, and I was ready to get on with it.”

The therapists, however, helped her to slow down and properly prepare for the psychedelic session, including setting her intentions. “They suggested using words like acceptance, but that didn’t work for me,” she says. “I did feel comfortable with the idea of integration. So the intention we ended up with was to integrate everything that was happening — the medical trauma, the guilt, the broken heart. They pulled it together in a language that worked for me.”

One day in February, Dubin went to a room in the Emory Brain Health Center for her psychedelic session. She brought with her a blanket, a picture of her family, her cracked stone, and printed copies and a recording of her daughter singing the Jewish Prayer of Healing. Her two therapists and two physicians sang along to the prayer the best they could. “At one point, I looked up and they were singing with me,” says Dubin. “There wasn't a dry eye in the house.”

Then her spiritual health clinician read back her intentions, and Dubin took the pill containing 25 mg of psilocybin, donned an eye mask, and lay down to begin her journey.

The medication, says Dubin, had a feminine voice and presence. “The first thing she said to me was, in the kindest, most compassionate, loving, and gentle way, ‘You don't have to be afraid. You're not alone. You can let go.’”

Then the medication asked permission to enter her brain. “I said yes, and it was only at that point that I could feel the medicine entering into my brain,” says Dubin. “It was a bit colorful, like tiny mosaics. I was observing it and experiencing it at the same time, and I thought, ‘My brain is getting rewired. That’s pretty cool.’”

A second presence then materialized: God. “Both God and the medicine had a voice and a physical presence — not in the sense of a body, but in a spiritual sense. God told me, ‘I’ve always been here for you. You’ve never been alone.’ Then he told me he was going to take the burden of guilt I had been carrying and I didn’t need to carry it anymore. He enveloped me with love, compassion, gratitude, and kindness while my pain was eased.”

She describes the experience itself like labor in childbirth: “There's the calm before the contraction, but you know it's coming. Then there's the buildup, the intensity, and the coming back down on the other side. You get a period of calm again before the next one. Well, that's how this was for me.”

Many of her experiences involved difficult periods from her life and from the lives of others. “I understand now that the medication finds these unresolved traumas and gives you an opportunity to view them in a way that helps you heal,” says Dubin. “For me, it wasn’t just my traumas. The theme was very much intergenerational trauma.”

She experienced her own birth and reexperienced the strong connection she felt with God as a young child. She relived a traumatic miscarriage that happened when she was 22 and newly married. She experienced having ovarian cancer twice.

“Then the medicine asked me if I was ready to meet someone,” says Dubin. “I thought I was going to get to meet the spirit of the child I lost in the miscarriage. But then another presence came and said, ‘I’m Mollie. I’m your grandmother.’ That blew me away because I did not anticipate that. I had never met her. She died when my father was seven.”

Dubin says she learned things from Mollie that she hadn’t known. Mollie was beaten almost to death by her drunk husband, and Dubin’s father, as a child, witnessed it. Mollie died a month later in the hospital, but Dubin’s father was never taken to visit. Ultimately, he ended up living in an orphanage.

Dubin learned from Mollie why Dubin’s daughter couldn’t give up on having a third child, even after several miscarriages. “This soul, this baby, needed to be born, because her birth closed the circle of trauma for me and my son,” Mollie told her. Then Mollie looked at my rock with the crack in it and said, ‘Wendy, that's not your broken heart. That's mine. You've been carrying my broken heart. Now that the baby’s been born, you don’t need to carry it anymore.’”

Psychedelic sessions typically last a maximum of eight hours, but Dubin was not ready to leave her altered state when her therapists started nudging her back. She asked them for more time, and they gave her some. Even after the session was over and she was back home, she continued her journey. “My dad showed up that night, I could feel him,” she says. “He just said, ‘Thank you for what you did for my mom.’”

Five months after her psychedelic session, Dubin says she still feels the effects. “I feel like the different parts of my brain can talk to each other still,” she says. “The gift of psilocybin has kept on giving. I think that’s because of the three sessions I had after the dosing to integrate the whole experience.”

“I got my spirituality and my connection to God back,” she says. “I feel more empathetic and compassionate. I know I still have potential for a recurrence, but I don’t worry about it as much. I have more joy and less fear.”

Originally appeared in the Spring 2024 print issue of Emory Medicine Magazine.