Discovering the possible with Emory campus leaders

For Michael “MJ” Curtis Jr., a doctor of nursing practice student in the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, the Reframes project reflects a journey he embarked on a few years before coming to Emory.

After graduating from the University of Tennessee Knoxville, Curtis was set to take his national licensure examination to become a registered nurse, but he hit a roadblock when he failed his exam.

After giving himself time to process the setback, he shifted his mindset – with help from his mom and best friend — to focus on the opportunities he gained because of that failed exam.

“I started to think about how I was thankful for more time to study so I can invest in somebody’s life. I was thankful because I was able to serve as an extern and get more experience on a unit,” Curtis says. “I got into that space and then I began to shift my energy.”

Forty-five days later, he took the exam again and passed.

Curtis says that the Reframes project uniquely approaches failure, and he believes students will benefit from this novel approach.

“Campus leaders talk about failure in an intentional way, normalizing the process and destigmatizing what it means to have failures,” he says.

“We can stop thinking of failure as a dead end and look at it as something that builds resilience.” — Michael “MJ” Curtis Jr.

Curtis noted that this type of vulnerability is incredibly powerful to connect people who have experienced similar hardships and encourage those conversations.

“Imagine dealing with some type of failure or traumatic event and you think it’s unique to you, or you think you’re alone,” Curtis says. “It’s not that you’re alone or unheard. It’s just that other people aren’t chatting about it. I think that once we start to talk about it, it won’t be such a quiet thing, but something that can be constructive and we can bring people out of a dark place.”

Karyn Lisker, a fourth-year Emory College student double-majoring in music and psychology, agrees that it’s necessary to demonstrate vulnerability to show students that even the most accomplished leaders have stumbled.

“Something I’ve realized through talking with friends is that students are always looking for more transparency in any situation,” says Lisker. “Authenticity, truth. Whether that be because it’s been lacking in society over many years or just because that’s what we desire as human beings.”

She notes that the Reframes message will reach students at a critical point in their lives, one that is often filled with many ups, downs and uncertainties.

“A project like this at the college level is the perfect time to create such a strong message and narrative of how to practice well-being in a pivotal moment of people’s lives when there’s so much potential for growth, if you take advantage of it,” says Lisker.

Megan Mayfield, a fourth-year nursing PhD candidate planning to pursue academia, believes that glimpsing into the past of accomplished Emory community members is a welcome perspective.

“It gives us a lens into administration and faculty that we wouldn’t normally see otherwise,” says Mayfield. “I think a lot of times students see the word ‘administration’ and it’s very intimidating. You feel like they can’t relate to you on that kind of level, but I appreciate them being so open.”

Mayfield also says the project is incredibly important in light of increasing attention to social media.

“The fear of failure is so strong with the rise of social media. There are all these portrayals of everyone’s highlight reels, and you don’t see the struggle behind it.” — Megan Mayfield

“With Reframes, students can see that everyone’s path is not just this picture-perfect road to achievement,” she explains. “Being able to see that from people who are in these high-achieving roles is really encouraging because it makes you not feel like such a failure when you do have those setbacks. You can just see that it’s a part of the journey.”