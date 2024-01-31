Groundbreaking digital scholarship

Without doubt, the most visible of ECDS projects, admired internationally, is Slave Voyages.

Scholar David Hackett Fisher notes, “During the early 21st century, new methods and tools of truth-seeking have been put to work on a large scale in the history of slavery and race in America. The leading example is the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database,” his reference to what is now known as Slave Voyages.

The database chronicles more than 36,000 voyages that forcibly transported enslaved Africans across the Atlantic between 1514 and 1866. Emory has documented the evolution of this ambitious project — its enormous leap from the punch cards and CD-ROMs with which former Emory professor David Eltis began his research before he turned to staff at ECDS.

Today, Slave Voyages is maintained through a consortium that includes Emory and represents a new model for sustaining large-scale digital humanities research.

Southern Spaces, which relies on ECDS graduate students and staff who manage the publication and keep its technology leading-edge, will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2024. A foundational multimedia, open-access, peer-reviewed source for critical regional studies, it has been an enduring model for digital journal publishing.

The website Holocaust Denial on Trial was created to enable Deborah Lipstadt, Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish and Holocaust Studies — and now Biden administration Special Envoy to Combat and Monitor Antisemitism — to disprove the false claims of Holocaust deniers.

All told, more than 60 projects are listed on the center’s website, each in its own way highlighting the ECDS mission to lift up the work of Emory’s faculty and, in the process, train graduate students to enlarge their skills through digital scholarship.

The road to center status

A key factor in the center’s success is that its founders, Wayne Morse Jr. and Allen Tullos, were at the helm together until Morse retired in spring 2023. A decade ago, they and others — including faculty, librarians and administrators — got together to plan, says Morse, “what the future looked like in digital pedagogy, research and publishing.”

At the time, Emory had a series of loosely interconnected organizations doing various aspects of this work: the Beck Center, focused on manuscripts and books; a data center doing statistical analysis; the Center for Digital Pedagogy, centered on teaching and technology; and DISC, the beginnings of a digital scholarship commons.

Morse and Tullos were tasked with bringing digital scholarship from the periphery into the center of Emory’s academic life. “I was charged with getting faculty on board with some of these new technologies while making digital scholarship seem less exotic and arcane,” Tullos says.

Graduate student development was, and remains, a central goal. An impressive “Where are they now?” spreadsheet maintained by ECDS speaks to the success of the training mission the center prioritized from the start.

According to Tullos, “Graduate students in the humanities are often looking for new ways to apply their degrees. By combining their studies with skills learned at the center and the chance to work with faculty, they can be considered not only for academic positions but for roles at other digital centers, museums, university presses and journals — as well as consulting and corporate jobs.”

When Morse stepped down, Chase Lovellette, who had been part of the center since its founding, joined forces with Tullos as co-director. Asked how they subdivide duties, Lovellette says: “I am ‘the how and the when.’ Allen is the ‘why.’ As a collective, we figure out the ‘what.’”

Today, the center’s broad range of research and service areas include accessibility, geographical information systems (GIS) and mapping, publishing, multimedia production, network analysis, online exhibits, pedagogy, statistical analysis, text analysis and extended reality (XR) projects built upon video gaming platforms.

“The way we built the center is unique, though some have tried to replicate it. The architecture we put in place has allowed us to do dynamic and innovative things,” says Morse.

Those who have been part of the center praise its culture, which Lovellette describes as “yes/and.” “Everyone has the chance to share their viewpoints. That requires a lot of trust and understanding,” he contends.