Biologist Gets the Scoop on Squash Bug Poop

“A lot of children go through a phase where they like to play with insects,” Chen says. “The joke among entomologists is that we never grew out of it. I now work more with the bacteria inside the insects, which is an interesting twist.”

At Emory, Chen draws from the expertise of two advisors, who are both senior authors of the Current Biology paper. Nic Vega, assistant professor of biology, focuses on how microbes form complex communities. Nicole Gerardo, professor of biology, studies the evolution of host-microbe interactions, particularly within insects.

Jason Chen traces his fascination with insects and the natural world to his childhood. "That's what gets me out of bed in the morning — the motivation to learn more about how the world works," he says. (Photo by Peyton Panos)

“Symbiont” is the term used to refer to a smaller organism that lives in symbiosis with a larger one. Humans teem with hundreds of billions to trillions of symbionts, mainly bacteria, that live on and within the body. Some members of this invisible community, known as “the microbiome,” can have a negative effect on a person’s health. But other microbes benefit their human hosts by helping their immune systems develop, aiding in their digestion and producing energy. Differences in each individual person’s microbiome may even determine their susceptibility to certain illnesses.

Research has already uncovered many mysteries surrounding the human microbiome but big questions remain about the effects of symbionts on human health. Insects have far less complex microbiomes than humans, making them ideal laboratory models to study fundamental questions underlying host-microbe interactions.

An adult squash bug, Anasa tristis. The agricultural pest can be found on members of the gourd family, such as squash, pumpkin, watermelon and cucumber. (Photo by Ilona Loser, Wikimedia Commons)

The squash bug is a flat, grayish-brown insect that resembles its close relatives, the stink bugs.

“Anyone who has ever planted squash in their garden has probably seen this bug,” Chen says. “It’s very good at finding squash plants.”

The squash bug is a “true bug,” meaning that it survives on a liquid diet. It uses a piercing, straw-like mouthpart to stab a plant and inject its saliva into it. The saliva breaks down the plant tissues, liquifying them so that the bug can suck them up.

While squash and pumpkin plants are their main targets, the insects can infest crops of other members of the gourd family, including cucumbers, cantaloupes and watermelons. In addition to causing direct damage to plants, they can spread a pathogen among crops that causes yellow vine disease.

Armor helps protect squash bugs from getting “squashed.” They emit a noxious smell to further deter predators. And their habit of staying sheltered under leaves limits the impact of pesticides.

“Squash bugs are difficult to control unless you pick them one by one off your plants,” Chen says.

Different strains of bacteria are tagged with different colors of fluorescent proteins so that they are easy to distinguish under a microscope. (Photo by Jason Chen)

For his dissertation, Chen is researching variation in microbiomes and how this variation emerges as a result of chance.

To conduct experiments with squash bugs, he genetically modifies strains of the Caballeronia bacteria. He tags the strains with different colors of fluorescent proteins that glow under a microscope.

He had noticed that squash bug nymphs tend to wander continuously, probing the environment with their mouthparts. It caught his eye when he saw them stopped around a spot of adult feces.

“When I see something unusual I immediately write it down in my lab book and take pictures,” Chen says. “That’s what’s great about having a cell phone. A scientist’s phone is always loaded with pictures of whatever they’re doing in the lab.”

To investigate further, Chen teamed with Scott Villa, a behavioral ecologist.

“We brought together the microbiology and behavioral aspects,” Chen explains. “That allowed us to fit all of the puzzle pieces together.”