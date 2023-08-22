Meet Emory's Class of 2027

From hometowns near and far, students responded “yes” to Emory College of Arts and Sciences and Oxford College. Selected from an applicant pool of 33,534 students, 1,955 made Emory their new home, with move-in for the Class of 2027 starting as early as Aug. 14 in preparation for classes starting Aug. 23.

“Every student in this class brings something unique and extraordinary to Emory University,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “They have tremendous academic abilities that rank them among the highest-achieving students in the nation, and they also have distinct talents and life experiences that have propelled them in their journeys thus far. Now it’s time for the next step — discovering what inspires and moves them during their years at Emory.”

These students were in their first year of high school when the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down. Now, they’re entering their first year of college with a focus on community and the arts.

“Something unique I’m seeing about this class is the level of deep investment these students have in the arts,” says John Latting, associate vice provost for enrollment and dean of admission. “We didn’t just see evidence of past involvement in their transcripts or applications, but we really found students who want to continue that activity and be clearly involved in artistic life in college.”

Kelley Lips, assistant vice provost and dean of Oxford enrollment, notes “the blend of intellect, compassion and resourcefulness” that defines these incoming students, who “aren’t just focused on theoretical ideals but are pragmatic problem-solvers with a drive to make an impact.”

“In many ways, they embody the values that Emory upholds — a relentless pursuit of knowledge intertwined with a deep commitment to fostering positive change,” Lips says. “The experiences shared within their applications are a testament to their potential to both excel in the classroom and a commitment to tackle real-world issues. I have no doubt that their time on campus will not only enrich our academic community but also leave a positive influence upon society at large.”

This blend of knowledge, community and artistry is demonstrated by incoming student Nathaly Bautista from Forest Park, Georgia, who was born in Honduras and says she’s thrilled to start college life and become more independent while making new friends. And she’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so, whether it’s through her auditions for the Emory String Ensemble, language studies in Chinese, research projects on climate change or any other passions she discovers while at Emory.

“I’m not just going to college, but to one of the best in the country. The university has a great program in environmental sciences that I’m interested in, as well as a very diverse student body that was so apparent during my visits to campus during the applications process,” Bautista says. “I’ll admit I also wanted to stay close to home — I’m very attached to my parents — and Emory is just a short drive away.”