EMORY MAGAZINE | SUMMER 2023

CULTIVATING
WELL-BEING

In this special series of stories, learn how Emory faculty, staff, researchers and alumni are helping students and others find balance of mind, body and spirit.

WELL-BEING FEATURE STORIES

The Power of Naps

Candler School of Theology alumna Tricia Hersey, founder of the Nap Ministry, is an evangelist for the importance of rest and escape from grind culture.

Mindful Moments

Emory experts share tips — from intentional breathing to embracing nature — for bringing balance back into your life.

A Community of Care

Today’s college students aren’t afraid to speak out about their mental health and overall well-being. Learn how Emory is listening closely and engaging them directly in the process to create the best environment for them to flourish.

Lost in a Brain Fog

Emory researchers clear up some of the mysteries behind the debilitating condition known as brain fog and offer up some practical strategies to cope with it. 

