In this special series of stories, learn how Emory faculty, staff, researchers and alumni are helping students and others find balance of mind, body and spirit.
Candler School of Theology alumna Tricia Hersey, founder of the Nap Ministry, is an evangelist for the importance of rest and escape from grind culture.
Emory experts share tips — from intentional breathing to embracing nature — for bringing balance back into your life.
Today’s college students aren’t afraid to speak out about their mental health and overall well-being. Learn how Emory is listening closely and engaging them directly in the process to create the best environment for them to flourish.
Emory researchers clear up some of the mysteries behind the debilitating condition known as brain fog and offer up some practical strategies to cope with it.