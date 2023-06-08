Racial climate survey reveals variety of campus experiences

New ways to engage students

At Emory, many programs and initiatives have existed for several years, or have emerged in the past couple of years, to address equity issues.

On the Atlanta campus, the Identity Spaces Project, which is expected to be completed this fall, will create five new spaces in Cox Hall for students from historically underrepresented groups (HUGs) to organize and socialize on campus. There will be designated areas for the Asian Student Center, Center for Women, Centro Latinx, Emory Black Student Union and LGBT+ Life. These groups have temporary spaces in the Alumni Memorial University Center that were renovated in 2021, but the spaces in Cox Hall will be permanent.

In addition to clubs and organizations, there are several programs to support students from HUGs. The 1915 Scholars program provides resources and support for first-generation college students, and Mariposa Scholars offers mentorship for undocumented students.

Through the Office of Racial and Cultural Engagement (RACE), the university also hosts a welcome event for students of color, supports heritage-month programming and provides peer-to-peer mentorship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students.

“We want Emory to be an environment where all students can flourish,” says Enku Gelaye, senior vice president and dean of Campus Life. “Finding community and belonging are essential to supporting student well-being and setting our students up for success. Assessments like NACCC help us quantify our students’ needs and meet them where they are so we can continue to enhance their student experience.”

In partnership with Laney Graduate School (LGS), RACE has developed P2P Grad Connect, an initiative that connects early-career Black, Indigenous, Latinx and Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American (APIDA) graduate students with advanced LGS students. The Laney Enhancing Diversity in Graduate Education initiative is also focused on building bridges among the many communities within the graduate school, hosting events and workshops as well as recruiting and retaining students from diverse backgrounds.

Emory also holds an institutional membership in the National Center for Faculty Development and Diversity, an online platform that provides training and career support for postdoctoral and graduate students.

Oxford College has several programs aimed at DEI education. Diversity Diplomats is a student-ambassador program developed by the Oxford Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to educate students on various DEI topics and develop leadership skills. The popular Dooley Diversity Dialogue program invites students to discuss various DEI areas, such as microaggressions, as well as gender and sexual orientation, with peers. These programs are all designed to equip students to build respectful professional and interpersonal relationships with diverse groups of people.

“One of the things that I hear constantly from students, anecdotally and even from the data, is that the need to amplify the voices and spaces of underrepresented students is paramount in terms of increasing students’ sense of belonging,” says Wade Manora Jr., director of student DEI at Oxford College.

“Current staple programs will be modified, and others will be added, to meet the moment that has been established as a need from the NACCC Survey,” he says.