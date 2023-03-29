Emory’s Class of 2027

On March 29, cheers and high-fives resounded as students around the world received notification offering them admission to Emory’s undergraduate Class of 2027. These students applied under the Regular Decision admission plan.

Emory received 33,534 undergraduate applications this year and the Class of 2027 is shaping up to be one of the most humanitarian, idealistic and entrepreneurial classes yet.

This new group of students will add their own flavor to campus, bringing their unique experiences, interests and passions to enrich the community.

Admitted students in the Class of 2027 represent all 50 states and 77 countries, all seeking an exceptional liberal arts education and opportunities to find their purpose.

“This is an extraordinary class of students — talented, diverse and full of potential,” says President Gregory L. Fenves. “Emory is the perfect home for them to learn, discover and flourish both in and out of the classroom. I can’t wait for them to arrive on campus.”

Applicants choose to apply to Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Oxford College or both. For the Class of 2027, 61% applied to both colleges, a growing trend in recent years.

In total, Emory admitted 5,445 students to the Class of 2027, with 3,428 applicants offered admission to Emory College and 3,335 offered admission to Oxford College. Of those numbers 1,376 were admitted to both colleges. Oxford received its largest applicant pool ever this year.

Each location offers a distinct atmosphere. The Atlanta campus is home to Emory College, plus Emory’s renowned graduate and professional schools, all minutes from downtown. Oxford College, located 38 miles (61 km) east of Atlanta, consists of undergraduates learning in a community of approximately 1,000 students for their first two years of school.

After completing two years at Oxford, students continue to the Atlanta campus, where they enter Emory College, apply to Goizueta Business School or transition into the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

“We are delighted to welcome this tremendously talented and promising class to Emory,” says Ravi V. Bellamkonda, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “The Class of 2027 will join a community committed to helping our students discover themselves and define their own vision for success, while benefiting from the incredible, caring scholars who will teach and mentor them. Our faculty and staff are eager to help each of our new Eagles flourish as they participate in Emory’s long history of academic eminence.”