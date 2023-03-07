Atlanta Science Festival Expands Your Horizons

The Carlos Museum hosts “Water, the Source of Civilizations,” a deep dive into how art can reveal a culture’s relationship to water. Two guided tours, on Saturdays, March 11 and March 18, will cover artifacts from civilizations throughout time and across the globe that reveal how different cultures have responded to the excess or scarcity of the most important and precious of molecules.

On Sunday, March 12, “Conversations in Creativity with Science Gallery Atlanta” brings together an Atlanta artist and an Emory physician to discuss the possibilities that arise when you blur the boundaries of art and science. Jane Foley, a new-media artist who works with luminous gas, will take the stage along with Madeleine Hackney, a former professional dancer, an associate professor in Emory University School of Medicine and a research scientist with the Center for Visual and Neurocognitive Rehabilitation at the Atlanta VA.

“Discovery Walk: Emory,” also on March 12, is a self-guided tour of intriguing science stops on the Emory campus. From 1 to 3 p.m., volunteers in the courtyard behind Emory’s Boisfeuillet Jones Center will distribute collector-quality, illustrated maps that will lead you through some of the unexpected ways that science pops up on the 700-acre campus. The self-guided walk ends at the Carlos Museum, where the maps provide free entrance and a chance to learn about the science of mummies.

“HealthHacks2023,” hosted by Emory Citizen Science and Diversity, begins on Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m. in Emory’s White Hall, room 205. High school and middle school girls are invited to the Emory campus to learn to code and use the new skill to create a project. The theme for this year’s workshop is food science and the U.S. health care system.

Also on March 18, Jada Holye-Gardner, a postdoctoral researcher at Rollins School of Public Health, and Emory alumna Erica Harris are among the panel of seven scientists featured in “STEM Gems: Giving Girls Role Models.” The panel discussion — aimed at enlightening girls about careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) — begins at 10:30 a.m. at Spelman College Science Center NASA Auditorium.

Emory’s Department of Biomedical Informatics presents “Does AI Recognize Me?” on March 18 at 1 p.m. The workshop will show how to make AI tech, like voice and face recognition, work for you — even if you don’t happen to look like the technology creators. Participants will gain hands-on experience in training AI to recognize both their voice and face.

“Community Science for Change” highlights how communities across Atlanta have partnered with the Emory HERCULES Exposome Research Center to tackle local environmental health issues. The March 18 event begins at 1 p.m. at the William Walker Recreation center. Participants will learn about the tools and methods used to track contaminants, monitor water-quality samples and more to learn how anyone can become a “citizen-scientist.”

“The Many Wondrous Realities of Jasmine Starr-Kidd” is a kid-friendly Alliance Theatre production set for March 18 at 2:30 p.m. The play combines computer hacking, AI, giant lasers and time travel. After the performance, Emory physicist Justin Burton will take the stage to explain the science behind these concepts and answer audience questions.

On Wednesday, March 22, “The Plant Hunter: A Scientist’s Quest for Nature’s Next Medicines” features Emory ethnobotanist Cassandra Quave sharing the story of her research into new ways to fight diseases through the healing power of plants. The event begins at 7 p.m. at The Carter Center Presidential Library and Museum.