When coach Jenny McDowell first came to Emory in 1996, she was tasked with coaching the relatively new women’s volleyball team. By then, Title IX — which turned 50 this year — had been the law for two decades, but colleges and universities were still scrambling to incorporate women’s sports on their campuses.

The second-wave feminist movement that ushered in Titles VII, VIII and IX created a paradigm shift in America. Women, who could be fired for being pregnant and were unable to get a credit card without a man, demanded full personhood and wouldn’t let up.

McDowell had a very different experience playing college volleyball than the young women she coaches today. She was recruited to play at the University of Georgia in 1984, when women’s sports were still struggling to gain visibility and resources.

“We had to buy our own shoes,” says McDowell, who is retiring in 2023. “When we were on the road, we ate two meals a day, usually at McDonald’s or Taco Bell.”

Stacey Winston attended the 2022 Volleyball alumni night during this year's Homecoming celebrations.

Stacey Winston 89C can relate. She started playing volleyball in eighth grade in Montgomery County, Maryland. When she came to Emory in 1985, she had no expectations to play volleyball, but when she learned that a team was in the works, she wanted to be a part of it. Winston recalls that one of the biggest hurdles to starting the team was the uniform.

“At that time, most college teams wore bun huggers to compete, which were basically bathing suit bottoms,” says Winston, who is the assistant principal at The Paideia School. “The university didn’t want us wearing those, so they gave us thin shorts that had a panty sewn into the bottom.”

They traveled to regional competitions in a 14-passenger van and had a winning season the first year. By Winston’s junior year, the club team became a varsity team and flew to national competitions.

What does Title IX mean to you?

Annika Urban

TRACK AND FIELD

“I’ve always taken for granted I would have the same opportunities as men would to participate in sports and to race. I play a sport that is very coed—we practice together and go to the same meets. I always assumed I would have the same opportunities as men. I couldn’t imagine my college career without running.”

“Volleyball was my happy place on campus,” says Winston. “Title IX made a difference—along with Brown v. Board—for what I could do in school. My mom went to a segregated high school with no real opportunity to play sports. Generationally we have come so far, but there is more work to be done.”

The idea that Winston would become an assistant girls’ volleyball coach, or that McDowell would coach the Emory women’s volleyball team to two National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III championships, was almost unimaginable back then. However, the architects of Title IX — and some committed athletic directors and coaches — played the long game.