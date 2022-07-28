WHAT WE CAN LEARN FROM AMERICA'S PANDEMIC RESPONSES

Q: What are the main arguments of Plagues in the Nation?

A: It is important to understand, as a historical matter, where we have been. Not just how we have responded in the past to different kinds of public health emergencies but how those responses, in turn, shaped what we expect and think we can do in the future. Before COVID-19 hit, we had become somewhat self-satisfied. We need to rethink old laws and government structures based on new circumstances.

Another large part of what I cover is how decentralized our public health system is and the fact that you get what you pay for. The US has decreased spending locally for public health. In the early part of the 20th century, it was the opposite. We have a situation in this country where any local health department can become the weakest link and thus becomes our nation’s weakest link. How do we improve that situation? There are some things that the federal government is better at, and we must come to agreement about the federal role to ensure, as one important factor, fair distribution of limited resources.

Q: Your first submissions to your publisher were before COVID-19 struck. Describe how its arrival altered the book.

A: COVID-19 changed the book for the better because it focused me more specifically on what historical episodes I wanted to relate. With regard to COVID-19, I thought it was terribly important for people to know the conflict and chaos we saw isn’t new. Contagious diseases and epidemics have long created political and economic crises and have fallen disproportionately on persons of color and the poor. Our response is inevitably a political one because we depend on elected leaders to protect their constituents.

Q: Your expertise notwithstanding, you—like many of us—were learning as you went along during the pandemic. You confess to having a few deer-in-the-headlights moments. Tell us about one of them.

A: What surprised me and many other observers was that all 50 state governors declared states of emergency that lasted well over a year and then issued public health orders under those. A state of emergency is generally reserved for a natural disaster like a hurricane—something more short-lived. So there was not much legal precedent to guide this use of governors’ authority.

Early in the pandemic I got a call from the National Governors Association, from the attorneys who advise governors. As we know, there was insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic’s first year. President Trump had said the states were on their own to acquire PPE. The lawyers wanted to know: Can state governors band together to purchase these supplies, or is that an antitrust violation? My answer was that they did have this authority, and a number of regional coalitions joined together for enhanced purchasing power. However, the federal government could have done much more through its purchasing power. Instead, the states—and even down to the level of cities and hospitals—competed against each other and drove up prices.

Q: Who is the audience for the book?

A: I crafted this book to appeal to voters—the educated public who will find the history of epidemics illuminating to help judge our current and future responses. Prior to COVID-19 at least, most people did not think of government and legal issues when they thought of epidemic disease, but health emergencies present a crisis not only for doctors and public health officials but also for lawyers and politicians. Public health becomes “political” as constituents demand governmental response—or demand that it not respond in a particular way. We have lacked the political will to fix problems evident in the past.

Q: Throughout the book, you argue for a greater federal role. At the conclusion, you offer a wish list. Walk us through that list.

A: Among my recommendations are three items:

1. The US Congress should clarify the provision from the 1944 Public Health Service Act authorizing federal rules to prevent the spread of contagious disease across state lines. The law actually dates back to 1890 and needs updating to ensure that, in a pandemic emergency, the federal government can respond adequately, especially for interstate travel.

2. The CDC must have greater insulation from political control to increase confidence in its recommendations and emergency standards for the nation. The Federal Reserve, whose governance structure is divided regionally and has a degree of political independence, might be a good model. If the nation’s primary health agencies were to be coordinated under such a model, the public might find guidance during a pandemic more acceptable.

3. Congress must ensure that the nation can rapidly produce and distribute essential medical supplies. The national pandemic influenza stockpiling program proved woefully inadequate for such basic supplies as masks and PPE for frontline workers. In addition, Congress must ensure that the costs of testing and treatment during an epidemic are covered—and covered equitably.

Q: Effective messaging in a health crisis is so critical. During COVID-19, that has been a weakness. How do we do this better next time?

A: Public health departments are already strategizing on ways to be more effective. At the national level, the CDC will need to repeat and repeat its message, which also needs to be backed up by government officials at every level. Americans have argued about plenty of things in past health emergencies, but the split along party lines with the arrival of COVID-19 was unprecedented in our history. The COVID-19 information the average citizen received was filtered through their political party of choice, making agreement on any course of action highly charged.

Q: In a book that provides sober analysis of plagues in this country, you conclude your acknowledgments on a lighter note. What did you say?

A: Instead of the standard “all errors remain my own” after thanking those who helped me, the last sentence in the book owns up to possible error a bit playfully, saying, “I take responsibility for any errors in the book but submit in my defense that they crept in unseen and unexpectedly—like a plague.”