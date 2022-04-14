Anything is possible at The Hatchery, Center for Innovation. The center opened in spring 2020 and supports student innovators and entrepreneurs as well as related programs across campus. When students come into The Hatchery with a project or startup, they receive support for all stages of innovation, including inspiration, purpose and learning.

To support student ventures, The Hatchery offers three programs: The Hatchery Discovery Incubator, where students receive an individualized idea-stage grant and coaching; The Hatchery Development Accelerator, a peer-to-peer accelerator and seed-funding program; and The Hatchery Founder Fellows Program, which offers a grant and mentoring to support business modeling and sustainability.

In these programs, students are encouraged to start where they are and to work on what motivates them.

“One of the most common student projects is starting a nonprofit, so human-centered design helps them empathize with the end-user’s need,” says Shannon Clute, director of The Hatchery. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are also top-of-mind for our student innovators, so we help apply DEI to their work.”

In addition, The Hatchery offers an array of skill-building and networking opportunities for students to learn about innovation and entrepreneurship from thought leaders in these areas. They also have the chance to connect with other innovators and entrepreneurs from across Emory and the city of Atlanta.

The Hatchery recently held the first-annual Emory Student Founder Showcase. During the evening event, 20 undergraduate and graduate student innovators had four minutes each to present their ideas and six minutes to take questions from attendees. At the event, Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda commended the students for having the courage to create.

“What’s powerful about the idea of creating something new is that it’s a leap of faith,” Bellamkonda says. “It requires a certain amount of optimism and tolerance for the possibility of it not working out. … But, I also believe the world is bendable. I don’t believe that the world is already created. Through creating a new app or business, you create the world.”

Meet nine of these student innovators and learn about their projects and ventures: