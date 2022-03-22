Building 'Bridgerton'

A long line of girls, locked arm-in-arm with their fathers, tremble awaiting a chance to see Queen Charlotte. Sweat drips down their white dresses and they stumble in high heels. Any curl out of place could mean marrying a man of lower birth or worse — becoming a spinster. In early 19th century London, young women in high society lived and died by the social season, where they were presented for marriage to the city's most eligible bachelors.

This is the uncompromising, ornate world of the powerhouse Netflix series “Bridgerton.” The show, which debuts its much-anticipated second season on March 25, was brought from page to screen by alumnus Chris Van Dusen, a 2001 graduate of Emory College of Arts & Sciences.

When “Bridgerton” premiered in 2020, it broke Netflix records, reaching 82 million households in just its first month streaming. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn and follows the eight upper-class Bridgerton siblings on their quest for love and belonging.

Chris Van Dusen (center) works on season one filming of “Bridgerton.” Chris Van Dusen (center) works on season one filming of “Bridgerton.”

For Van Dusen, the books presented the opportunity to indulge in the historical romance and elegance that fans of shows such as “Downton Abbey” and “Belgravia” love. But at the same time, he had ideas on how to add modern sensibilities to the genre, including diversifying the storytelling by writing Black and Brown characters into the narrative. Indeed, the two most powerful women in the series are Black: Queen Charlotte—who in real life is rumored to have been mixed race—and her friend, Lady Danbury.

The journey to creating “Bridgerton” is the latest of many career steps for Van Dusen, but the seeds for writing new worlds were planted more than two decades ago when he became a student at Emory University.

FINDING THE WRITE STUFF

Van Dusen, who grew up in Maryland, majored in journalism and economics at Emory. He says he always has loved storytelling, which drew him to journalism because it scratched the writing itch. Courses with Loren Ghiglione, who was the James M. Cox Jr. Professor of Journalism at the time, challenged him to pay attention to details and listen to people. And outside of the classroom, Van Dusen found a creative community to help his imagination flourish. He believes both experiences have served him well in developing characters for television.

“I was very lucky because I found my circle of friends early on,” Van Dusen says. “We were creative individuals, and we were interested in nourishing each other. The university fostered that kind of community to go after your dreams and do what you want to do. I owe a lot [of my career successes] to my experiences at Emory.”

After graduating from Emory in 2001, Van Dusen attended the University of Southern California’s Peter Stark Producing Program, where he learned how to take a project from script to screen. Two years later, while he was looking for his first professional job, he saw a listing for a writer’s assistant position for a show called “Sex and the Surgery.” Little did he know that the writer was Shonda Rhimes—now a television mogul—and the show would become the long-running ABC network medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Van Dusen recalls those hectic early days as a writer’s assistant: He managed Rhimes’ schedule, attended meetings, and tried to absorb all he could throughout the process. But his own writing always remained close to his heart.

He found opportunities to do so by writing fan fiction and promotional blogs for “Grey’s Anatomy.” This eventually led him to the series writer’s room, where he started to pen episodes of his own. Since then, he’s ridden all the rides in Shondaland — the name of Rhimes’ production company — working as a writer and producer on the hit shows “Scandal,” “The Catch,” and “Private Practice.”

Van Dusen participates in a preparatory session before filming of a season one episode begins. Van Dusen participates in a preparatory session before filming of a season one episode begins.

“The best career advice I can give is that if you want to be a writer then you have to write,” Van Dusen says. “Even if it’s just a little bit of writing every single day. I challenged myself to write a paragraph every single day, which turned into a few paragraphs and full pages and then whole scripts.”

He’d wanted to lead a project for a long time when Rhimes introduced him to Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels. Rhimes had secured a multiyear, multimillion dollar deal with Netflix and was looking to do something unexpected. It was just the right fit for him, offering a mix of history and fantasy. Van Dusen also relished the chance to create juicy characters—something he learned from his 15 years working on Rhimes’ projects.

“You have to know your characters on a deep level and be unafraid to put them in the worst position possible,” Van Dusen says. “Even if it’s just a writing exercise, dig a hole for them and figure out a way to get them out of it. I think that’s what makes for the type of riveting and compelling television that I like to write and that I like to watch.”