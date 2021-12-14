GAZING IN THE CRYSTAL BALL

Where will the momentum that has built up since passage of the 1971 National Cancer Act take us next? Longer survival and more effective treatments, for one thing.

“I love seeing patients that I’ve taken care of, some of them for 22 years. That kind of story was unheard of 20 years ago. But I also remember the ones that didn’t make it to 10 years or didn’t make it to five years. And that’s the fire that keeps us going every day.” Sagar Lonial

The annual Winship 5K has raised more than $7.3 million to support Winship’s research since it began in 2011. (Photo from the 2019 race.) The annual Winship 5K has raised more than $7.3 million to support Winship’s research since it began in 2011. (Photo from the 2019 race.)

Lonial expects the near future could hold even more remarkable advances for multiple myeloma patients.

“The new paradigm is using all the tools we have,” he says. “Putting them together in a limited duration treatment so that you can ultimately stop and hopefully will have cured a large number of patients.”

Curran foresees more personalized therapy.

“We’ve already seen a rapid shift to much more individualized plans,” he says, “much more individualized ability to predict the benefit of one therapy over another for patients. I think we're going to see, over the next years, not only some new categories of care, as well as diagnosis, but a better ability to sort of work with a patient to say, ‘If we go down path A, we think there's a one out of three chance of success. If we get on path B, we think it's one out of two chance,’ and so forth.”

Rein Saral recalls a symposium he attended in 1972, where participants offered predictions for the year 2000. “These were the smartest people in the field that I’d been involved with, and a lot smarter than I was,” he says. “And you know what? Thirty years later, in 2002, every prediction they made was wrong. We had advanced much more rapidly than anyone thought.”

Saral looks back across the decades since the National Cancer Act’s signing, and looks ahead too. “It’s a remarkable story,” he says. “But it’s only the beginning.”

Written by John-Manuel Andriote. Design by Stanis Kodman. Shannon McCaffrey, project manager.