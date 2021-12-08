Ambassador Andrew Young encourages students to get smart at Carter Town Hall

In his introductory remarks, Young expressed concern about the increase in violence across the country and he encouraged students to keep fighting for peace.

“I’m knocking on 90 and I’m as confused as I’ve ever been since I left college,” said Young. “But, it’s confusion in a context of an experience of social change without violence — people who are very different coming together and finding common ground … in a way that allows them to live in peace and prosperity.”

The Carter Town Hall started in 1981 at the behest of President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, with the intention to inspire first-year students. From the beginning, he promised students could ask anything without him seeing questions ahead of time, and that he would answer every question. For almost four decades, Carter kept that promise, responding to questions about everything from current political issues to whether he prefers crunchy or smooth peanut butter.

As Carter settles into retirement, other members of his family have become more involved with the town hall. Last year, grandson Jason, who ran for governor of Georgia in 2014 and was a member of the Georgia State Senate, fielded questions from the class of 2024 in a virtual town hall.

This year, Carter’s long-time advisor and friend, Ambassador Young, was in the hot seat for the event. Young, who delivered the keynote address at Emory’s 2019 Commencement, is a minister, civil rights activist and politician. He rose to prominence as director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), working alongside Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to organize protests during the Civil Rights Movement. He helped draft the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

As Georgia emerged from the era of de jure segregation in the 1970s, Young and Carter developed a working relationship to move the state forward. At the time, Carter was governor and Young represented Georgia’s fifth congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Andrew Young and President Carter meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. Courtesy: Jimmy Carter Presidential Library. Andrew Young and President Carter meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. Courtesy: Jimmy Carter Presidential Library.

As president of the United States, Carter appointed Young as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 1977, making him the first African American to serve in that position. In 1981, Carter awarded Young the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian award. A year later, Young was elected as the second African American mayor of Atlanta (1982-90).

Over the last 30 years, Young has traveled the world, working to bring democracy and development opportunities to nations in the Caribbean and Africa through the consulting firm he co-founded, GoodWorks International. The School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University bears his name.

Before he started fielding questions, Young recalled Carter’s mandate after he was appointed U.S. ambassador: “He gave me a handwritten note on a piece of White House paper that said I want you to meet as many African leaders as possible and ask them what they expect of this administration and how we might owe them.”

Young said he was struck by the unusual nature of that interaction, because American presidents usually set the agenda for other countries to follow. He went on to say that service-oriented diplomacy, and a love of God, has defined both Carter and Young’s work for the last 40 years.