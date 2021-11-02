Youth views on climate crisis take the world stage

Ryan Thorne, a native of Glasgow, Scotland, flew to Atlanta in August to begin a master’s program in Emory’s Department of Environmental Sciences. A flight attendant handed him a travel kit containing headphones and other items. On the plastic cover was a photo of a young man hiking in Iceland, scrambling over boulder-sized chunks of broken-up ice.

“Most other people would probably just see an amazing travel photo, but I saw a melting glacier,” Thorne says. “It affects me emotionally to think about how glaciers are being destroyed by climate change. Many landscapes that we take for granted are disappearing.”

He pondered how his own international flight, and other decisions that we all make in our day-to-day lives, contribute to the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that are steadily warming the planet.

“Climate change is already having negative impacts on the poorest people in the world, and it’s probably going to lead to even more inequality,” says Thorne, a Bobby Jones Scholar at Emory, shown in his native Scotland. “Coming from a background of significant deprivation, I may be more aware of that than most.” “Climate change is already having negative impacts on the poorest people in the world, and it’s probably going to lead to even more inequality,” says Thorne, a Bobby Jones Scholar at Emory, shown in his native Scotland. “Coming from a background of significant deprivation, I may be more aware of that than most.”

Thorne is among the Emory students and alumni working to bring diverse voices to key issues during this year’s United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP, continuing through Nov. 12 in Glasgow.

Emory student delegations have attended the global annual climate talks as official U.N. observers since 2015, when COP was held in Paris. That year, nearly 200 member countries hammered out the Paris Agreement, aiming to keep the global mean rise in temperature to no more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

This year, Emory is not sending an in-person student delegation, due to the pandemic and related concerns, says Eri Saikawa, associate professor of environmental sciences, who normally leads students at COP. Instead, the 17 undergraduate and six graduate students in Saikawa’s “Climate and Society” class are contributing to COP virtually.