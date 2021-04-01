Like many researchers around the world, Saikawa had to adapt to the new normal of the pandemic to continue her research in the Westside. For instance, her partnership with the community had to change from going door to door to collect soil samples to creating a soil drop box for residents. She and her team posted a video online that showed people how to collect the soil samples with options to drop-off or ship it to her lab. She let residents know that there was no charge for soil-samples testing.

“We were able to collect about 300 soil samples, and that was the biggest number ever collected. It opened up a new way to engage the residents too. I hope that this can be a national movement where residents would be very interested in their soil quality.”

That model has gained so much credibility and acceptance that Louisiana state public health officials wrote to Saikawa that they want to replicate it in New Orleans.

As a long-time scientist, Saikawa says she is well aware of how a well-intentioned idea can sometimes have the opposite effect (watch the video clip to see what she means).

Gratified that the authorities are acting decisively to clean up the toxic sites, Saikawa says her work in the community will continue as long as they require her services, especially because there is no safe level of lead exposure for children. “I want to make sure that this is not going to happen again because this is so preventable. We can screen the soil so that people know if they are providing safe places for their children.”

Saikawa has also been working with research collaborators and students in more rural parts of the state, studying the impact of agricultural practices on greenhouse gas emissions from the soil. She and colleagues at Emory have recently begun the Resilience and Sustainability Collaboratory, which taps the collective wisdom of individuals from various walks of life to address complex socioenvironmental challenges.

While it’s hard to get Saikawa to talk about herself, her reticence disappears when the topic shifts to her students. She took one group to witness the historic climate talks that led to the Paris Agreement. Her research team comprises undergraduate and graduate students from multiple fields including the humanities. “Emory offers opportunities for interdisciplinary research to students of all ages and academic backgrounds. That is something I never thought about before I came here and now I treasure it.”