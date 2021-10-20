The vampire in the library

The handwriting that threads through the letters, playscripts and dedications is from a bygone time, yet is often surprisingly crisp and clear. Its spirit is so strong that the reader feels instantly transported to a previous century, suddenly alone with the brilliant writer whose immortal novel inspired nearly all the vampire stories to come after it.

That sensation awaits those who visit the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library’s recently acquired collection of Bram Stoker materials. The 19th century Irish author wrote 18 books, including 12 novels, but is most famously known for “Dracula.”

Some have described these items as the most comprehensive collection of Stoker materials in the world.

Rose Library obtained the collection, meticulously collected and preserved by private collector John Moore of Dublin, Ireland, from a book dealer in Galway. The massive literary haul includes approximately 1,500 books, mostly 19th and early 20th century Stoker texts, inscribed association copies, correspondence, manuscripts, playbills and other ephemera and photographs.

Beth Shoemaker, Rose Library’s rare book librarian, says Moore spent about 40 years tracking down every authentic rare book and document by and about Stoker and “Dracula” that he could find. International interest in the collection is strong, and although Moore has exhibited it and allowed a select number of scholars and authors under contract to visit the materials in his home, Moore felt it was time to place this collection with a major academic library that has the ability to provide broader accessibility.

The collection contains manuscripts, both published and unpublished; correspondence; first edition books, many inscribed by Stoker to friends; and “Dracula” first edition translations, including in Japanese, French, Gaelic and Icelandic.

It also includes artwork, movie posters and books and other materials on spirits and vampirism that Stoker was known to have used as research for “Dracula” and other books he wrote.

“This is a stunning collection of 19th century writing by a pivotal author that transcends the horror genre,” says University Librarian and Dean Yolanda Cooper.

“Bram Stoker’s talent, evidenced by the longevity of ‘Dracula’ and the many variations represented in this collection, is astounding. We're proud that Rose Library is now the keeper of this collection, and so pleased to make these materials available to students, faculty and researchers at Emory and the world over.”