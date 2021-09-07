COMPETITIVE EDGE

For most students-athletes at Emory, sports are a critical part of the college experience and provide needed balance against rigorous academic pursuits. Since many of them started at a young age, their very identities are developed in sports, something Price can closely relate to based on her experiences as a young athlete.

After qualifying for junior and senior nationals in high school, Price was recruited to swim for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The more Price ascended in the sport, the more she realized that competitive swimming was predominantly white. The child of a Japanese mother and an African American father, she was used to seeing brown people all around her at home. In Oahu, being an ethnic minority in the pool or ocean was commonplace. On the “mainland,” as they called it, that wasn’t the case. Still, she was determined to be the best.

“In college, it was just me and one other Black teammate when we’d compete,” Price says. “I pretty much stuck out like a sore thumb.”

At UCLA, she excelled in the classroom and in the pool. Price won the 1999 Pac-10 championship in the 100-meter freestyle. Her best mark of 48.59 ranks No. 3 all-time at UCLA. By the time she graduated, she was a 22-time All-American, and she also swam in the US Olympic Trials three times.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in African American studies, but after graduation she found herself wondering, what now? Competitive swimming had consumed her life for a decade but now it was over. She worked as a personal trainer, swim coach, and fitness model while she searched for her next move.

“I asked myself, ‘what spaces make me feel like I’m giving back?’” Price says. “I knew I didn’t want to be a full-time coach, but after doing some soul searching, I realized that I wanted to help student-athletes navigate not only their college experiences, but also their postcollegiate careers. That led me to UC Berkeley. I love the energy in higher education, the freedom of thought and ideas.”

Price enrolled at UC Berkeley in 2002 and earned a master’s degree in education, focusing on student-athletes and academic achievement. She went on to work numerous years implementing programs to enhance academic achievement and student development at both Stanford University and UC Berkeley.

“I’ve always been intentional about working at institutions with a great academic reputation,” Price says. “I believe in the balance of academics and athletics.”

Prior to coming to Emory, Price was the senior associate athletic director at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. As the chair of the athletic department’s diversity and inclusion committee, she focused on student-athlete development as well as hiring and retaining diverse staff and creating a supportive space for student activism. She also concentrated her efforts on widening and diversifying spectatorship.

She plans to continue that work at Emory. Price says that one of the many things that drew her to Emory is the focus on student care and inclusivity. For Price, the latter is key, so she and her team are committed to reducing barriers and increasing engagement with athletics and well-being for underrepresented populations, so all identities feel welcomed; recruiting and retaining diverse staff and student-athletes; collaborating with campus partners to provide a sense of belonging for students and staff through events, programs, facilities, and services; and diversifying spectatorship.

Price also wants to ensure that the programs are financially sound, a unique challenge for a Division III school versus a Division I program where sports generate funds.

“One of the biggest challenges in college athletics overall is the ‘haves’ versus the ‘have-nots’ and trying to win while also ensuring that student-athletes are not being taken advantage of while maintaining their amateurism,” Price says. “What I look forward to at Emory is that I can focus on the student-athlete experience and make sure that they’re reaping the benefits of their abilities without having to worry about the pressures that come with television and revenue generation.”