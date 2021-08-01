Standout Scholars

The 26 bright minds arriving at Emory University’s Atlanta and Oxford campuses this fall as the Emory Woodruff Scholars Class of 2025 come from as far away as the former Soviet Republic and three countries in eastern Africa.

And, for the first time in at least seven years, the class also includes three Martin Luther King Jr. – Robert Woodruff Scholars from Atlanta — Kamea Alleyne, Maya Risin and BreAnna Smith — recognized as exceptional students from the city’s public schools.

Together with three students from elsewhere in the state, Georgians represent nearly a quarter of the incoming undergraduate recipients of Emory’s signature scholar program, the Robert W. Woodruff Scholarship.

“The Woodruff Scholars are the embodiment of Robert Woodruff’s legacy. These talented students have the ambition to achieve across a wide range of disciplines and a strong dedication to public service — qualities Mr. Woodruff displayed throughout his remarkable life.” — Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves

Woodruff, the former president of the Coca-Cola Company, made headlines in 1979 with a $105 million gift to Emory University. Part of the donation created the scholar program, as an effort to draw Ivy League-bound students to Emory as the university began its march to national recognition.

The program, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, has since recognized 820 scholars for their extraordinary academic accomplishment and servant leadership. That includes additional awards added through the years, such as scholarships recognizing talents in debate and music and the MLK Scholarship.

This year it again includes two George W. Jenkins Scholars, Sammi Tucker of Knightdale Santa, North Carolina, and Vianet Ruiz, of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Named for the founder of the Publix grocery store chain, the Jenkins Scholarships are awarded to students from states in the company’s footprint.

Tucker plans to continue her advocacy for racial justice, including work to establish a public memorial for victims of lynching in her home state, while studying business.

Ruiz, who has studied Chinese on her own, hopes to enroll in language classes while exploring East Asian cuisine in Atlanta. She plans on majoring in neuroscience and behavioral biology and pursuing work with Emory EMS and undergraduate research in neurological diseases.

“I’m curious about so much that I’m excited to join a place that encourages exploration,” Ruiz says.

Learning through the liberal arts

Many other scholars selected Emory because of the variety of opportunities that come with the focus on a stellar liberal arts education.

MLK Scholars Alleyne and Smith, for instance, both plan pre-med majors at Emory. But they also want to get involved with Emory’s music programs and dance team, respectively.

“Our students learn from each other, inside and outside of the classroom, and so the experiences of the Woodruff Scholars impact the undergraduate experience for everyone at Emory,” says Michael A. Elliott, dean of Emory College of Arts and Sciences. “The entering cohort of Woodruff Scholars is an especially exciting one — students who have already demonstrated leadership and who are ready to contribute to our community from day one.”

Risin, meanwhile, is also eyeing a medical career — but not working with humans.

She wants to study veterinary medicine and work with the red pandas that have fascinated her since she first saw them at Zoo Knoxville as a girl. That they are endangered due to deforestation in their native Himalayan Mountains already has her considering courses in environmental science and biology.

Risin also hopes to conduct research at Yerkes National Primate Research Center and to join the wild disease management club started by fellow Emory Scholar Olivia Milloway, which is working to prevent diseases being spread among Georgia’s native species.

“Every other college felt like a compromise,” Risin says. “Emory feels like a place I can excel academically without having to sacrifice the opportunity to learn from diverse people and fields. Very few people have just one interest, and Emory recognizing that makes me feel more supported.”

The support is all-encompassing for Woodruff Scholars. The program covers the full cost of tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for four years of undergraduate education.

It includes access to unique programming and opportunities for independent research and networking. Based on estimated tuition rates over a four-year period, the scholarship is worth more than $300,000.

Lucas San Miguel, who grew up in nearby Cobb County, knew the financial award and Emory’s commitment to student exploration would feed his interests in business, language and culture.

But when the pandemic forced his scholar interviews online in March 2020, it was the handwritten notes he received from students with similar broad interests that made the difference.

“I felt the authenticity emanating from Emory from that point forward,” says San Miguel, who was able to meet virtually with other students during his gap year last year in the U.S. State Department’s National Security Language Initiative for Youth scholarship program in Taiwan.

He starts this fall taking Chinese 301, having spent last spring studying Mandarin in Taipei, with plans to join other scholars in applying to join Emory Consult Your Community, the student-run pro-bono consultant group that works with area small businesses. He also plans to continue teaching intercultural communications as a volunteer with Colombia’s University of Córdoba while at Emory.

“I feel like Emory puts in an incredible amount of effort to reflect more sides of me,” adds San Miguel, who quickly enrolled in the first-year seminar on translation with Lisa Dillman, an award-winning translator in Emory’s Department of Spanish and Portuguese.

Opportunities to grow and contribute

Five Oxford College Woodruff Scholars will attend their first two years on Emory’s original campus in Oxford, Georgia. Leadership opportunities abound on the small campus that is home to only first- and second-year students, a ripe environment for the wealth of skills and talent the new Woodruff Scholars bring, says Oxford College Dean Doug Hicks.

“Each has already demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and a dedication to community engagement — values they will find form the basis of our liberal arts education here at Oxford,” Hicks says. “We look forward to helping them continue to grow academically and personally and to the contributions they will make to our community.”

Jack Wood, of Alexandria, Virginia, wants to jump right in by launching regular blood drives at Oxford. That service is familiar to him, having donated since he was able to do so at age 16.

He also plans to take political science classes to broaden the interest in public policy he developed as a page for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

But Wood is similarly committed to widening his comfort zone: taking a music theory class after learning chords on the guitar during the pandemic and exploring art and history classes that help his longtime hobby of handmade cartography.

“I’m looking forward to my future, whatever it holds,” he says. “Emory and Oxford give me a lot of opportunities for whatever direction life could take me.”