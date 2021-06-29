A Crucial Step toward Healing

‘Bookish’ and Driven to Succeed

A product of Griffin, Georgia, 21-year-old Hood was thoroughly versed in the customs of the Jim Crow South when he applied to Emory and was not really expecting to be admitted. But in that fearless way of youth, he was trying to make a point. After all, he had the drive and fortitude to attend college when his circumstances as one of three children of a single mother and his race had closed that door for so many others.

Hood’s mother, a practical nurse, was the impetus for so much of what he achieved—and not just because of her unwavering support. “I went to the doctor once with my mother, and we went through the back door and they put us in a little room like a closet and she sat on a Coca-Cola crate,” he remembers. “We had to wait until they saw everybody else and then the doctor came back and took care of her.” He decided then that he wanted to become a physician.

Gerald Hood with his mother, Jessie Lee Hood Trice, after his 1959 Clark College graduation. A practical nurse, she reared him and his two siblings in Griffin, Ga.

Before attending medical school at Loyola University Chicago, Hood was in the process of obtaining a master’s degree in biochemistry at Howard University. His longtime friend, retired dentist Lewin Manly, recalled Hood as being bookish and hard-working at Howard. He held down several jobs to make ends meet.

“He was a country boy in class, so nobody paid any attention to him,” Manly says. “After his first midterm, the professor in the class said, ‘There’s only one person in the class who made an A on this test. Mr. Hood, would you stand up?’” Hood became very popular in class and at Howard after that, Manly says.

At Loyola, Hood was the only Black student in his class and one of only two Black students in the school. The atmosphere was decidedly unwelcoming. “People ignored me because they didn’t want to embarrass me, and people ignored me because of what I was. That was everyday living,” Hood says. He still struggled financially but did find a small number of advocates and mentors at Loyola willing to help. Together, they made a difference.

In the fraternity house where Hood lived, the house cooks were a Black couple who made sure Hood had a plate of food after his shifts. Two of Hood’s female classmates introduced him to a Catholic priest. One day, the priest took Hood out to dinner and told him, “My church has a ministry and we’re going to give you $30 a month—a dollar a day. This is for you to go out on the weekends and have a beer with the guys.”

In one of the peculiarities of the segregation era, the state of Georgia paid Black students the difference in cost to attend school out of state. “If it cost $500 a year to go to school in Georgia, and it cost $1,000 to go up there, they would pay the extra $500 so I would pay the same thing,” Hood explains. “And I would come home each semester, go down to the capitol, and reluctantly they would give me this check to take back to Loyola University.”

In 1962, when Hood was in his second year of medical school, Emory officially desegregated, after the Georgia Supreme Court sided with the university in its challenge to state laws that denied tax-exempt status to racially integrated schools. The university admitted its first Black medical student, Hamilton E. Holmes, in 1963.

Hood went on to an internship in Orange County, California, and returned to Chicago for his obstetrics/gynecology residency. He served in Vietnam as a doctor after completing his education and came back to Atlanta to start his own practice of 45 years, retiring in 2008. Not only did Hood experience racism in the pursuit of his education, but it also followed him into practice as well.

During the program he told of an encounter with an emergency room patient. “He woke up and looked at me and spit in my face,” Hood recalled, his voice breaking. “I was a doctor. I wanted to take care of people, and sometimes you have to take care of people that you don’t really like or that you don’t really want. You can’t be disrespectful. You have to always respect the patient.”

Hood married relatively late in life. He and his wife, Julie, adopted two girls, five years apart in age. Despite Hood being on-call and busy with his practice, both daughters say their dad rarely missed a sports match, recital, or school program while they were growing up.

Hood, age 83, and his wife are about to become first-time grandparents by their younger daughter, Kira Hood-Knott. “I still learn stuff about my dad’s story and how he really did come from little to nothing,” she says. “Just the fact that he didn’t have books to make it through school and there were people in school who purposely tried to hold him back—they didn’t want to study with him, they didn’t want to let him borrow books—he literally grinded his way to learn. He was facing so much adversity just to get through medical school.”