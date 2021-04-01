Emory University hosted a media conference March 31 to discuss “Life After the Pandemic: How Will Our World Change?”

In the virtual event, leading Emory experts tackled key questions about the road ahead following an unprecedented year. Topics included rethinking the global drug and vaccine approval process, continuing to support patients who suffer long-term COVID-19 effects, and exploring the positive changes the pandemic has brought to some business and economic sectors.

“These three topics demonstrate Emory’s determination to adapt to our changing, post-pandemic world,” said Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare and executive vice president for health affairs for Emory University, as he welcomed media to the event.

“Clearly, we are not out of the woods with this pandemic,” Lewin noted. “However, Emory researchers are already looking toward the future of our world after the pandemic and will continue to be on the front line of cutting-edge research and discoveries.”

