THOUGH it’s hard to imagine remote teaching bringing people together, for Wesley Longhofer the experience affirmed something he’s always known: Learning is a social process rooted in relationships.

That’s one reason Longhofer lived as a faculty-in-residence in the Woodruff Residential Center with his family prior to the pandemic. “I wanted a deeper appreciation of my students as people, as their whole selves,” he explains.

Wesley Longhofer, associate professor of organization and management and executive director at The Roberto C. Goizueta Business and Society Institute

“As a parent, I think so much about the learning environment for my kids. As a teacher, my instinct is to ensure everyone gets the support they really need,” says Longhofer, associate professor of organization and management and executive director at The Roberto C. Goizueta Business and Society Institute.

Last fall, that meant offering both synchronous and asynchronous components of his online Business and Society course to accommodate students in different time zones, encouraging frequent check-ins or deliberately engaging even the most quiet students in his Zoom classroom.

In recognition of an unprecedented academic year, Longhofer asked his students to write a letter to their future selves on what they hoped the world might look like two years from now—particularly as it relates to business and society. “I then plan to email their letter back to them in two years to maintain connection,” he says.

Working with international students around the globe, writing instructor Sarah Harsh nurtured connection with the theme “Writing Home”—encouraging them to create written and digital essays about their own homes, lives and cultures “which brought them into the classroom in rich and productive ways,” she says.

“It felt special to create community during a worldwide pandemic,” says Harsh, a postdoctoral fellow teaching in the Emory Writing program. “The energy is different, but there is definitely a sense of camaraderie, that we’re in this together.”

In the past, Longhofer has enjoyed visiting with students outside the classroom, where ideas, questions and conversations percolate naturally. With distance learning, those moments became structured and deliberate. More recently, his office hours have evolved to include walk-and-talks at Emory’s Lullwater Preserve.

“Students told me they were just happy to see a professor when we met in Lullwater,” he says. “They actually sent notes of appreciation. In fact, I think I heard more from students in my online classes than I have from my in-person classes. And the gratitude goes both ways. I am thankful for everything my students did to remind me why I love teaching.”

For her online Italian classes, senior lecturer Christine Ristaino used writing prompts to help students learn about language and culture by examining their own lives. Sharing personal experiences “opened up this great exchange about cultures and languages, drawing us all closer,” she says. “I will do it for the rest of my teaching career.”

Conversely, as one of the few Emory College faculty members teaching on campus this past fall, Jeffrey Lesser found himself leading class surrounded by two panes of 6-foot-tall Plexiglass to students distanced across a large classroom. Though it was far from ideal, many of his students reported that being together was the highlight of their semester.

“As it turns out, sitting in rooms with really smart people talking about ideas and research methods—even behind our masks—was better than Zoom. I think students and faculty all recognize more than ever the value of teaching in person,” says Lesser, Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of History and director of the Halle Institute for Global Research.