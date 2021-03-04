Understanding the History of Slavery in the Americas

In 1720, on a ship ironically named the Generous Jenny, more than 200 people captured from Africa arrived at a port on the Patuxent River in Maryland. The survivors of the brutal voyage would spend the rest of their lives toiling in slavery.

Almost 300 years later, descendants of those enslaved people joined with other community members in a remembrance ceremony at the former plantation, now known as Historic Sotterley. Participants drummed, prayed and poured libations on the ground that had been the site of so much suffering, and children placed white carnations in the water to honor those who died during the Middle Passage.

The event, held in November 2012, was one of the first ancestral remembrance ceremonies sponsored by the Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project — and it would not have been possible without SlaveVoyages.org, created by Emory University as a central repository of information about the dispersal of enslaved Africans across the Atlantic world.

The Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project provides a way for communities to honor the millions who died or survived the transatlantic voyage. It has now helped organize 32 remembrance ceremonies at locations where enslaved people disembarked, and installed 29 historic markers, with more underway.

“Throughout all these efforts, the SlaveVoyages dataset has been our grounding for information and data,” says Ann Chinn, executive director of the project. “It’s a tangible connection to history. That has been one of the invaluable results of what the SlaveVoyages database provides for the public.

“People are using the information to remember, heal and expand the reconciliation process that is so critically needed today.”

Kofi Ofori, an Akan priest, pours the libation at the ancestral remembrance ceremony at Historic Sotterley, a Maryland plantation where Africans stolen from their homeland disembarked into a life of slavery. Photo by Kenneth R. Forde.

The 1720 voyage of the Generous Jenny is just one of the more than 48,000 transatlantic and intra-American slave trade journeys documented at SlaveVoyages.org.

A preeminent resource for the study of slavery, SlaveVoyages will now be operated by a newly formed consortium of institutions, ensuring the preservation, stability and future development of what has become the single most widely used online resource for anyone interested in slavery across the Atlantic world.