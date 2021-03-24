Emory President Gregory L. Fenves gave his first address to the Emory community March 23, praising the perseverance and innovation of faculty, staff and students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and providing updates on actions to support equity and inclusion, faculty eminence and student experiences across the university.

Fenves took the helm at Emory on Aug. 1, 2020. “Eight months is a short time for a university founded 185 years ago, and really, a short amount of time for anything important — except for delivering an inaugural address,” he acknowledged in remarks to the University Senate livestreamed for the entire Emory community.

Although he first planned to address the community early last fall, it felt too soon: “I needed to listen. I needed to understand all that makes Emory distinct. And we all needed to get through some of the most difficult days in our university’s history.”

When everyone returns to campus next fall, Fenves said, Emory will plant two trees — one on the Atlanta campus and one on the Oxford campus — to honor the resilience of the university’s students, nurses, doctors, researchers, front-line workers, faculty members and alumni, as well as the city of Atlanta.

“You might ask: Just two trees to symbolize all of that? … But you know, a forest starts with one tree, and then a second, and then it grows from there. And that’s the spirit we want guiding us in the months ahead,” he said. “One step, one kind moment, one action at a time on the road not only to a return to campus, but to reimagining and reinventing.”

Confronting COVID-19

Fenves turned to Emory’s mission — “to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity” — to discuss the university’s response to COVID-19.

Create: Emory researchers and physicians created new knowledge through breakthroughs like helping develop and test the Moderna vaccine, treating patients and advocating for health equity.

Emory researchers and physicians created new knowledge through breakthroughs like helping develop and test the Moderna vaccine, treating patients and advocating for health equity. Preserve: Emory was better able to lead through this crisis due to efforts like a conference held by Rollins School of Public Health and the CDC to commemorate the anniversary of the 1918 flu pandemic that looked at the past as well as preparedness and prevention.

Emory was better able to lead through this crisis due to efforts like a conference held by Rollins School of Public Health and the CDC to commemorate the anniversary of the 1918 flu pandemic that looked at the past as well as preparedness and prevention. Teach: When Emory transitioned to remote learning, faculty and graduate instructors quickly developed new ways to teach and connect with their students.

When Emory transitioned to remote learning, faculty and graduate instructors quickly developed new ways to teach and connect with their students. Apply: All of this was made possible because the Emory community applied knowledge to keep the campus community healthy, including following health guidelines and on-campus students participating in twice-weekly testing this semester. These steps, combined with the increasing availability of vaccines, will allow Emory to fully return to campus in the fall.

Advancing racial and social justice

“But as we plan for tomorrow, we also need to take a look at ourselves and our values as a university,” Fenves said, transitioning to discuss the other pandemic at the forefront for the university and the nation this year: racial and social injustice.

“Emory was founded in the American South before the Civil War on Muscogee lands. The legacy of human enslavement and subjugation is part of Emory’s history. This was a segregated institution by law and tradition for a longer period of time than it has admitted African American students…

“These truths are a part of our history,” he said. “We must speak about them and understand them, and we must also realize that we have a responsibility to evaluate ourselves and continually make improvements as we move forward.”

Crediting the work of students who are leading the way to a more just, inclusive and equitable Emory, Fenves recounted several actions underway from the racial and social justice initiatives he announced in August and updated the community about in October.

Recharging the Taskforce on Untold Stories and Disenfranchised Populations, which is preparing recommendations to honor enslaved persons who built Emory, establish scholarships for their descendants and acknowledge the contributions of indigenous people, among other actions;

Reappointing the Committee on Naming Honors to review contested historic names and consider other names for buildings and celebratory titles;

Renovating campus identity spaces to provide a welcoming place for students; and

Leading a discussion on policing at Emory to build trust between the community and the Emory Police Department that protects and serves the campus.

Reports are due from the task force and committee this semester, identity space renovations have started, and Emory has also now officially joined the Universities Studying Slavery Consortium. He also highlighted the landmark scholarship of Emory faculty on issues related to racial and social justice: “They have been the leaders our nation has turned to time and again.”

Emory’s vice provost for diversity and inclusion, Carol Henderson, has charged seven diversity, equity and inclusion communities with helping to develop a strategic plan that will be shared with the Emory community this fall.