A Trail of Her Own

The Iditarod, the largest and most famous sled dog racing event in the world, is also known as one of the most complicated sporting events in the world. This year, it gets more complicated due to COVID-19.

Emory professor Jodie Guest, an infectious diseases epidemiologist in the Rollins School of Public Health, is the 2021 Iditarod COVID-19 czar and spent months prepping for the race.

There are many reasons why the Iditarod, which began March 7, is considered to be challenging and one of the most dangerous sporting events. Mushers face sub-zero temperatures in the Alaskan tundra and typically travel more than 1,000 miles on the historic wilderness trail. The terrain is rocky and uphill, and visibility can be limited during snowstorms.

This year, the trail has been shortened to about 850 miles to protect villages from COVID-19 exposure, but the route remains harsh and daunting.

“This race has a lot of moving parts and we have made multiple adjustments to the normal race this year to protect the Alaskan villages and all participants,” Guest says.

“We feel we have planned for every scenario, but we also are prepared to be nimble in adapting to situations as they arise,” she notes. “The race is always full of surprises, usually from Mother Nature. Last year, the race was in full swing when the pandemic began and we quickly adapted by moving the race out of villages.”