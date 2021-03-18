Within Social and Economic Mobility, the goal will be closing gaps in Pre-K–20 student achievement and academic preparedness through strategic, collaborative partnerships; generating meaningful local employment opportunities for the future workforce through education, development and hiring; and making investments and intentionally sourcing projects and services from local businesses.

Among many initiatives at Emory that fall in this column, a proven one is Start:ME, a business-training program that Goizueta Business School delivers in partnership with several community nonprofits.

Musa Abdus-Saboor credits Start:ME with giving him the confidence to break away from working for others as an electrician and instead start his own business. As he describes it, “I really wanted to steer my own ship and my own life.”

Musa Abdus-Saboor (standing, center) with employees of his electrical firm Musa Abdus-Saboor (standing, center) with employees of his electrical firm

The program provided him counsel about the intricacies of running a business as well as a network of advisers who remain available to field questions. As a result of Start:ME, his firm has significantly increased its number of business partners, which in turn has made hiring more staff possible. Among his partners? Emory. His company is a registered small business contractor with the university.

Sedatole understands that business plays a critical role in economic equity and mobility. “A transformative program like Start:ME, where we are serving hundreds of businesses in Clarkston, East Lake and historic South Atlanta, helps close the microbusiness gap,” she says. “We hope to address issues of inequality by creating an economic ecosystem where all can thrive.”

Under Health and Well-being, Emory seeks to enhance the quality of life for all individuals through the greater Atlanta area, with an intentional focus on addressing health disparities and the social determinants of health. Here, the university’s resources in scholarship, service, research, spirituality and medicine will be targeted to foster healthy communities.

Rollins School of Public Health faculty and staff have been helping the state of Georgia implement its COVID-19 testing sites. Rollins School of Public Health faculty and staff have been helping the state of Georgia implement its COVID-19 testing sites.

Emory long strived to be “community-first” in its research, teaching and learning, McCauley says. She asks, “How could scientists and students possibly understand, or sustainably address, the complex issues we have teamed up with communities to solve — such as environmental injustices, maternal-infant health disparities, or farmworkers’ exposure to pesticides — without the expertise and leadership of the people most affected?”

McCauley sees firsthand how community relationships enhance learning and research across programs. The nursing school’s service-learning partnerships with the Ellenton Clinic and the Farm Worker Family Health Program, the Community Advanced Practice Nurses Clinics, Clarkston Community Health Center and Talk with Me Baby are just a few places where, says the dean, “multidirectional community relationships drive profound social impact.”

Success in Arts, Science and Cultural Enrichment will mean leveraging Emory’s contributions in the arts and humanities and learning from the region’s rich cultural history to advance equity and social change, with a particular focus on educational enrichment for youth.

The Latino Youth Leadership Conference, a fruitful partnership between Emory and the Latin American Association, is but one example. It has been a driving force for 21 years empowering Latinx students on their higher education journey. Host of the conference four previous times, Emory also was at the fore of last October’s virtual conference centered on the theme “Create the World We Want to Live In.”

The futures of Emory and Atlanta are inseparable; the university's partnership with the city can be seen as a virtuous cycle. The futures of Emory and Atlanta are inseparable; the university's partnership with the city can be seen as a virtuous cycle.

“To understand the human experience requires understanding diverse communities, and there is no better place to engage with the most pressing issues of social change and cultural expression than the city of Atlanta,” Elliott says. “We believe that our faculty and students can be resources for the many leaders throughout the city striving to create a more just, livable community. At the same time, we can learn from Atlanta’s leaders and residents about how to be better scholars and teachers.”

Where can Emory do the most good? It is a question Anderson and other leaders will continue to ask even as they measure and assess current programs.

The heart of this new strategy is, in Anderson’s words, “to use Emory’s research, scholarship, economic influence and human capital to focus on the greatest need areas, as determined by internal capacity and external community feedback.”