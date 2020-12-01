A message from Emory President Gregory L. Fenves on our community’s incredible strength and adaptability this past year.
2020 has been one of the most challenging and unpredictable years in our recent history. The global pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives and society. We have dealt with unimaginable loss. We have faced economic uncertainty and struggle. We have had to weather the storm, but we have also found hope along the way—in individual examples of bravery, leadership and empathy from our community members; in the groundbreaking, lifesaving vaccine research pioneered by Emory Healthcare; in the actions of Emory students, faculty, staff and alumni who came together to fight for racial justice; in small moments of joy; in quiet moments of courage.
Here at Emory, I am humbled by and grateful for what this community has been able to achieve in spite of everything we’ve been through. It has taken considerable resilience—the ability to get back up after you’ve been knocked down by trauma and adversity—to adapt, learn, heal, and move forward. It has also taken considerable resolve, to stay motivated to succeed and carry out the education, research and health care missions that define Emory University. Across schools, departments, units, and disciplines, our students, faculty, and staff have consistently taken adversity and transformed it into opportunity. They have also discovered ways to deepen connections with one another, and form strong friendships and collaborations, even when they found themselves working, learning, and teaching from distances both near and far.
Though I have only been president of Emory for a short while, I am in awe of our people and their stories—understanding that everyone has made sacrifices and encountered their own unique hardships this year. The challenges we have faced have been matched by an exceptional ingenuity and dynamism at every turn. I am proud of what this university has accomplished. I am grateful to be part of such a phenomenal community. And I know the best is yet to come.
Gregory L. Fenves, Emory President
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit campus this spring, Emory senior and self-professed extrovert Prerna Advani found herself isolated as roommates and classmates moved back home. The downward spiral continued when an internship in New York and a semester studying abroad in Italy were cancelled. Advani knew she needed something to help her bounce back, so she turned to one of her life’s greatest passions—dance—as a way to cope. Rejuvenated, the quantitative sciences student looks forward to graduating in person this May.
Upcoming Stories of Resilience and Resolve
WEEK TWO Walter Rucker: The Long Hauler
WEEK THREE Donna Troka: The Teacher of Teachers
WEEK FOUR Jung Jae Kim: The Time Traveler
WEEK FIVE Joanne Kuntz: The Telemedicine Innovator
WEEK TWO Walter Rucker: The Long Hauler
WEEK THREE Donna Troka: The Teacher of Teachers
WEEK FOUR Jung Jae Kim: The Time Traveler
WEEK FIVE Joanne Kuntz: The Telemedicine Innovator
For those who are struggling with emotions or stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please reach out to the following Emory resources:
For Students: Emory has extended mental health support to include 24/7 Emory Student Telehealth provided by TimelyMD, which has services available to all students regardless of location.
For Faculty & Staff: Emory’s Faculty Staff Assistance Program currently offers telemental health services (via video-conference or by phone) to provide individual counseling, coaching and consultation, as well as group/departmental support. FSAP offers 24/7 emergency services: During business hours, call 404-727-4328; after hours, call the main number and press #2 to access the after-hours, on-call answering service.
For Students, Faculty & Staff: Emory University Office of Spiritual and Religious Life is committed to supporting the Emory Community through online and limited in-person programming. Chaplains and staff are also available to arrange pastoral care and support.