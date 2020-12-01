A message from Emory President Gregory L. Fenves on our community’s incredible strength and adaptability this past year.

2020 has been one of the most challenging and unpredictable years in our recent history. The global pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives and society. We have dealt with unimaginable loss. We have faced economic uncertainty and struggle. We have had to weather the storm, but we have also found hope along the way—in individual examples of bravery, leadership and empathy from our community members; in the groundbreaking, lifesaving vaccine research pioneered by Emory Healthcare; in the actions of Emory students, faculty, staff and alumni who came together to fight for racial justice; in small moments of joy; in quiet moments of courage.

Here at Emory, I am humbled by and grateful for what this community has been able to achieve in spite of everything we’ve been through. It has taken considerable resilience—the ability to get back up after you’ve been knocked down by trauma and adversity—to adapt, learn, heal, and move forward. It has also taken considerable resolve, to stay motivated to succeed and carry out the education, research and health care missions that define Emory University. Across schools, departments, units, and disciplines, our students, faculty, and staff have consistently taken adversity and transformed it into opportunity. They have also discovered ways to deepen connections with one another, and form strong friendships and collaborations, even when they found themselves working, learning, and teaching from distances both near and far.

Though I have only been president of Emory for a short while, I am in awe of our people and their stories—understanding that everyone has made sacrifices and encountered their own unique hardships this year. The challenges we have faced have been matched by an exceptional ingenuity and dynamism at every turn. I am proud of what this university has accomplished. I am grateful to be part of such a phenomenal community. And I know the best is yet to come.

Gregory L. Fenves, Emory President