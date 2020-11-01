Being doctors, they use medical terminology to describe the public health emergency and the social uprising that dramatically intersected so close to their home, and then spread across the country. “We think of them,” Gilliam says, “as the two traumas.”

RACISM AND A RUNAWAY VIRUS

At first glance, persistent racism and a runaway virus might not seem related.

But to these two doctors—who did their residencies at Emory, who have spent their careers studying the links between health and poverty, between well-being and ethnicity—the momentous events of 2020 bear a telltale resemblance.

It’s one they’ve learned to recognize, and made efforts to rectify, over the course of their lives and careers.

Galloway-Gilliam decided she wanted to be a doctor when she was six years old. Born in Minneapolis, where her father has roots, she moved with her family to Atlanta at a young age so her parents could pursue their seminary education at the Interdenominational Theological Center. When a younger sister, Iyana, was born with severe, life-threatening jaundice, they took Iesha to visit her in the hospital.

“Iyana had tubes in her head and her arm, and that really made an impression on Iesha,” says their father, the Rev. Ralph Galloway. “She could sense our fear and grief, and she was powerless to do anything about it. She announced right then that she wanted to be a doctor. We thought she’d grow out of it, but she stayed focused.”

Gilliam had a more casual early brush with his future profession. His mother, Jackie Gilliam, worked as a medical assistant and took him to her hospital for bring-your-child-to-work day. Just nine years old, he donned a lab coat and stethoscope. But he didn’t seriously consider medicine until he was in high school and took part in an Upward Bound program at Howard University in Washington, D.C., near his family’s home outside the district in Maryland. “I like working with my hands, and I like teaching, and doctors do both,” he says.

Both were exemplary students in high school, winning scholarships to attend historically Black colleges in the South—Tennessee State University in Nashville for him, Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for her. They went on to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, where they met at a picnic with an opening line worthy of a romantic comedy: “He came up to me and said, ‘You’re tall. I like tall girls,’ ” Galloway-Gilliam remembers, “and he had this big smile on his face.”

They began studying together and have been a couple ever since, marrying after they graduated from med school 13 years ago. They did their residencies at Emory, Gilliam in family medicine (2009) and Galloway-Gilliam in internal medicine (2010), splitting their time between various hospitals around Atlanta. The experience that left the deepest mark was at Grady Memorial Hospital, where they came face-to-face with the reality of health care inequalities.

Galloway-Gilliam remembers one patient, an indigent African American woman who had to be hospitalized with pneumonia. “When we sent her home with antibiotics, she started to cry and said, ‘I get medicine? You mean I can have some medicine?’ I’ve never forgotten that. Some people in the United States don’t know what it is to have medicine. That’s the effect of poverty closely tied to racism. I saw that sort of thing day-to-day at Grady.”

After their residencies, the couple moved to Minneapolis, where Gilliam became a family doctor at NorthPoint, a county clinic that treats mostly minority patients, and Galloway-Gilliam landed a position at Hennepin County Medical Center, a downtown safety-net hospital not unlike Grady. She runs an integrative medicine primary care clinic and is codirector of the Comprehensive Weight Management Center.

They live close to Gilliam’s clinic in a 1926 house on the Near North side. They’re not too far from Galloway-Gilliam’s parents’ church, where Gilliam serves as an elder and they help in outreach ministries. They have an eight-year-old daughter who was in the second grade when the pandemic struck earlier this year, suddenly disrupting their busy lives.