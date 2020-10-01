Bridge builders

Witnessing the gaps in local medical care in his South Texas border town, Fabian Robles was left with a single, crystallized vision — he would go to college, become a pediatrician, return home and serve his community.

Just how he would pull it off wasn’t so clear.

As a high school student in Johns Creek, Georgia, Noor Abi Rached dreamed of studying health science at a top-tier research university. By her junior year, an honest conversation revealed the tough reality: it was simply beyond her parent’s budget.

Attending a small-town high school in Southern California, Julybeth Murillo never considered applying to an out-of-state university. Among family and friends, there were no college graduates, leaving Murillo to research schools and the application process on her own.

Bright, talented, ambitious students, all — yet convinced their academic horizons were hopelessly limited.

But in each case, those dreams would find a new life at Emory University through QuestBridge, a national nonprofit organization that serves as an “aggregator of excellence,” connecting bright, often first-generation students from low-income backgrounds with some of the nation’s leading universities.

It works like this: Qualified high school students apply to the QuestBridge National College Match program, ranking their interests among 42 top partner colleges and universities, which have done the same with the prospective students.

Students whose interest is “matched” with Emory’s are offered early-decision admission with a guarantee of full financial support, whether they choose to start at Emory College of Arts and Sciences or Oxford College. Students who are not immediately matched are encouraged to apply to Emory through Regular Decision; those who don’t receive full financial support will receive generous need-based offers through Emory’s Office of Financial Aid.

Noor Abi Rached initially thought that attending a top research university would be economically impossible. Now an Emory senior, she is president of the QuestBridge Scholars Network.

For students like Robles, now a second-year student at Oxford College on a pre-medicine track; Abi Rached, set to graduate from Emory College in May with a degree in neuroscience and behavioral biology; and Murillo, who graduated from Emory College this year with dual degrees in sociology and Spanish; finding a pathway to Emory through QuestBridge proved to be a transformational opportunity.

“I had this expectation of what I hoped that Emory would offer — meeting new people with different backgrounds and cultures, amazing professors — but the reality has just blown so far beyond that. I could never have guessed how amazing it would be,” Robles says.

“QuestBridge put colleges on my radar I had never even heard about,” acknowledges Murillo, who is now working on a PhD in sociology at University of California, Irvine.

“Although I was admitted regular decision, Emory’s financial aid package was better than what I was finding at public universities in California, which allowed me, for the first time, to consider attending a private school,” she says.

“For me, it was a great option. Once I stepped foot on campus, the support I felt from the community of QuestBridge students showed me this was where I belonged.”