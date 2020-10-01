DECISION 2020

EMORY VOTES INITIATIVE

Every eligible member of the Emory community is strongly encouraged to make their voice heard by voting in the 2020 general election, no matter where they are learning and working this semester.

To help promote civic engagement, the Emory Votes Initiative (EVI) provides nonpartisan voter information and support for students, faculty and staff members.

Through the EVI website, voters can chart a path to the polls with resources such as TurboVote, which provides election information deadlines and reminders; learn about absentee and vote-by-mail options; and discover digital opportunities for community engagement.

EVI and the Emory Alumni Association are also hosting several opportunities to engage with Emory's election experts. Visit the EVI calendar or the Emory Alumni Association for more information about upcoming events, including an Oct. 29 last-minute analysis with professor Alan Abramowitz and Nov. 5 post-election analysis with professor Andra Gillespie.

To encourage all employees to exercise their right to vote, Emory’s Voting Policy allows up to four hours of paid time for the purpose of voting. Those four hours may be used for either early voting or voting on Nov. 3. Those who intend to use this paid time in order to vote should notify their supervisors in advance.

To learn more about faculty insights related to the 2020 presidential election, visit Emory Election 2020.