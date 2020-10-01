DECISION 2020
While all elections shape history, the 2020 presidential race is poised to be one for the record books.
From reinventing the rules of campaigning due to the COVID-19 outbreak to unprecedented partisan polarization, from contentious debates to history-making nominations, this year’s general election is stacking up to be a contest like no other.
With so much on the line, the Nov. 3 election is predicted to draw a record-breaking turnout, as voters across the nation express their investment — at the polls and through mail-in ballots — in shaping the nation’s future.
EMORY VOTES INITIATIVE
Every eligible member of the Emory community is strongly encouraged to make their voice heard by voting in the 2020 general election, no matter where they are learning and working this semester.
To help promote civic engagement, the Emory Votes Initiative (EVI) provides nonpartisan voter information and support for students, faculty and staff members.
Through the EVI website, voters can chart a path to the polls with resources such as TurboVote, which provides election information deadlines and reminders; learn about absentee and vote-by-mail options; and discover digital opportunities for community engagement.
EVI and the Emory Alumni Association are also hosting several opportunities to engage with Emory's election experts. Visit the EVI calendar or the Emory Alumni Association for more information about upcoming events, including an Oct. 29 last-minute analysis with professor Alan Abramowitz and Nov. 5 post-election analysis with professor Andra Gillespie.
To encourage all employees to exercise their right to vote, Emory’s Voting Policy allows up to four hours of paid time for the purpose of voting. Those four hours may be used for either early voting or voting on Nov. 3. Those who intend to use this paid time in order to vote should notify their supervisors in advance.
To learn more about faculty insights related to the 2020 presidential election, visit Emory Election 2020.