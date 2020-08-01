Outstanding Scholars

Five nationally ranked high school debaters are among the 29 members of the extraordinary class of Woodruff Scholars joining Emory College of Arts and Sciences and Oxford College this fall.

The cohort also includes two Woodruff Music Scholars, a playwright, a poet, several science researchers, a Woodruff MLK Scholar selected from Atlanta Public Schools and a community leader who launched a nonprofit to support veterans.

Like the previous 791 undergraduate recipients of the Robert W. Woodruff Scholarship over almost four decades, these scholars have demonstrated the breadth of academic achievement, leadership and community service that makes them a prime fit for Emory’s focus on liberal arts excellence and research.

“We are very excited to have you here, and you are going to contribute as much to Emory as I know and expect that you will learn from Emory,” President Gregory L. Fenves told the scholars in an Aug. 24 meeting via Zoom.

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves (upper right) met with Emory's newest Woodruff and Jenkins Scholars on Aug. 24. Emory President Gregory L. Fenves (upper right) met with Emory's newest Woodruff and Jenkins Scholars on Aug. 24.

For an hour, Emory’s new president and its newest Woodruff and Jenkins Scholars got to know each other through casual conversation and questions both lighthearted and serious. Fenves, who took the helm at Emory on Aug. 1, explained how one of the things that attracted him to Emory is the university’s motto: The wise heart seeks knowledge.

“Wisdom and heart have to be based on knowledge,” and it is the work of the university to impart that, he explained.

Students introduced themselves by listing their “academic superpowers,” highlighting talents like being able to hear a pop song and transcribe it to sheet music; being “super bad at art but good at math,” so learning to create art using math; being a “mental Elastigirl” who can stretch and apply herself to many passions at once; and being diplomatic and seeing multiple sides of an argument, a talent honed as the oldest child of six who often was the primary caretaker for his siblings.

The scholars also sought Fenves’ opinion on issues from when to choose a college major (“Don’t make the decision too early,” he recommended, noting how Emory gives students many opportunities to explore) to the merits of pineapple pizza (he hasn’t tried it, but the scholars are definitely divided between loving and hating it.)

Woodruff, the former president of the Coca-Cola Company, made news with a $105 million gift to Emory University in 1979. Part of the donation was to create his signature scholarship, designed to draw Ivy League-bound students to Emory instead, as the university began its march to national recognition.

The Woodruff Scholar program covers the full cost of tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for four years of undergraduate education. It includes access to unique programming and opportunities for independent research and networking. Based on estimated tuition rates over a four-year period, the scholarship is worth $300,000.

“These scholars enter Emory having already contributed meaningfully to their high schools and communities,” says Margaux Cowden, director of the Emory Scholars Program. “We are eager to support their continued growth and help them use the resources offered by the Woodruff Scholars program to make a positive impact on campus, in Atlanta, and beyond.”

Ready to learn and contribute

This year marks the first time the program has awarded so many Woodruff Debate Scholarships since it began seeking the most talented students with a demonstrated eagerness for real-world impact in 1981.

“For more than 180 years, originating with the Phi Gamma Literary Society on the Oxford campus, debate has been hardwired into the DNA of Emory University,” says Ed Lee III, senior director of the Barkley Forum, which houses Emory’s nationally acclaimed debate team. “Debaters know that a rigorous interrogation of ideas is fully part of the curricular and co-curricular experience here.”

Grace Kessler and Henry Mitchell are among the Woodruff Debate Scholars who chose Emory because of the variety of opportunities that national prominence offers.

Coming from Kansas, Kessler is a lifelong political junkie who was interested in studying with experts such as Dan Reiter, the Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of Political Science who studies the connections between domestic and international politics.

“He is someone whose work I’ve cited in debate and now I have the opportunity to study with him,” Kessler says. “I am so excited to be part of a community that is just as excited as I am to learn.”

Mitchell, a violinist who was deeply involved with his school orchestra in addition to debate, plans to explore different clubs in addition to his academic work. He also is interested in continuing research such as his capstone from high school in Illinois, when he examined how different demographic groups respond to “reputation texts” from advocacy groups and thinktanks seeking to influence public policy.

“I am interested in discovering new explanations about how the world works,” Mitchell says. “Emory and the Woodruff Scholarship offer that.”

Promising, talented students

The Woodruff Scholars program reflects Emory’s commitment to delivering a stellar liberal arts education, says Michael A. Elliott, dean of Emory College and Charles Howard Candler Professor of English.

“Our ability to deliver a transformative educational experience relies in no small part on the students we bring to Emory,” Elliott says. “We are thrilled to welcome such a diverse, promising group of students who are ready to engage in and beyond the classroom.”

This year, the Atlanta campus welcomes 21 new Emory College Woodruff Scholars, with two additional scholars deferring for one year. The Atlanta cohort also includes two Jenkins Scholars. Named for the founder of the Publix grocery store chain and awarded to students from states in the company’s footprint, the Jenkins Scholarship also covers the full cost of attending Emory for four years.

“I never thought I would leave my town,” says Dylan Gandy, a Jenkins Scholar who launched a peer mentoring program for high school math and led a student committee that successfully advocated for improvements to schools in his hometown of Florence, South Carolina.

“I realize I can serve a lot more people with my activism and my plan to teach by being at Emory,” Gandy adds. “The opportunities are so open from here.”

Six Oxford College Woodruff Scholars will attend their first two years on Emory’s original campus in Oxford, Georgia. Amanda Xie, who worked on-air for a public safety radio show in her New Hampshire hometown, is among the Woodruff Scholars starting there.

“I am very interested in studying business or data science, which I know the opportunities on the Atlanta campus will enable me to do, but Oxford gives me the opportunity to flourish as a leader and find a community in a small setting first,” Xie says.

“Emory offers so many different paths and career opportunities,” she adds. “I know I will be exposed to several topics of study and will gain a multitude of diverse perspectives by being at both campuses, which I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Oxford College Dean Doug Hicks notes that the campus’ Woodruff Scholars hail from across the country, from New England to California, bringing varying perspectives with them.

“We welcome their regional diversity, but more importantly, we are excited by their high achievement academically and personally,” says Hicks, who is also William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Religion. “They are talented and promising scholars who will enrich our campus. We are delighted they have chosen to begin their Emory undergraduate degree with Oxford's intensive liberal arts experience.”