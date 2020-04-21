A GLOBAL MODEL FOR RECYCLING H20

Since its installation, the WaterHub has drawn international interest from schools and universities, corporations and municipalities. And it’s won 16 national awards so far, recognizing the project for achievements in innovation, sustainability, environmental performance, construction, engineering and land use.

And as Moe predicted, it appears that the WaterHub has become a model for other institutions. One week the facility may host visitors from Apple studying it in preparation for the construction of their new corporate campus in Austin, Texas; another week executives with the non-profit Livable Buckhead tour it interested in how they can apply it to “future-proofing” properties for an era of water shortages.

Christine Moe helps test water cleanliness at Emory's WaterHub.

In fact, Duke University officials have acknowledged plans to construct their own version of the WaterHub, projected to open next year.

“In terms of overall performance, it’s exceeded all expectations,” says Bob Salvatelli, director of business development for Sustainable Water. “As a model home, it’s been a watershed project. We bring clients there all the time—it’s an incredible showcase.”

With the challenges of climate change, Salvatelli anticipates interest in WaterHub technology growing across the next decade. Increasingly, states are already adopting water quality standards for the use of recycled water. Georgia has proven a leader, he adds.

And as water and sewer costs rise, the recycling facility offers a hedge on inflation. To construct the WaterHub, Sustainable Water shouldered all upfront costs to build and operate it. Emory has a purchase agreement to buy back recycled water. “Visitors can’t believe we were able to construct this state-of-the-art technology with no upfront costs to Emory,” Howett says.

As the facility reaches its fifth anniversary, Howett can’t help but look back to the WaterHub’s opening in April 2015. “It felt like Emory was planting a flag, proclaiming that we are going to be leaders, not followers, in this space,” she says.

“I think the WaterHub represents what is best about Emory,” Howett adds. “In a way, it is our commitment to ethical, courageous leadership made manifest in bricks, mortar, concrete and steel. That’s what makes me proud: When we say we want to be a place of innovation and discovery and we’re doing it.”

