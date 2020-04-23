COVID-19: Emory on the Front Lines

Part 1 in a series of personal stories on how alumni, faculty and students are fighting the pandemic in a wide variety of ways.

AN ER DOCTOR'S PERSONAL SACRIFICES

Despite having to keep isolated from his family — including a newborn daughter — Emory emergency physician Justin Schrager soldiers on to treat COVID-19 patients and flatten the curve.

Justin Schrager 08PH 12M 15MR wants nothing more than to come home from work and scoop up his weeks-old baby girl into his arms. But as an emergency medicine physician at Emory University Hospital— where he’s exposed every day to patients who have been infected with the highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus—Schrager knows the daddy-daughter cuddles and the tickling of her tiny little toes will have to wait.

Since healthcare workers on the front line run a high risk of contracting the virus, he has to take extraordinary precautions to avoid bringing it home and passing it along to his family. That means after a grueling overnight shift in the ER, Schrager can’t even come home and rest in his own bed. He has to isolate himself from those he loves, holing up alone in their garage apartment. So close, yet far away.

Dr. Justin Schrager 08PH 12M 15MR, Emergency Medicine Physician at Emory University Hospital, and Assistant Professor, Emory School of Medicine

He can’t even help his wife with changing diapers and the other non-stop demands of raising a newborn. Nor can Schrager help much in wrangling their other son and daughter—ages 4 and 6—who now find themselves stuck at home since their schools have closed.

“We’re doing our best, though it’s just not the same as we had hoped this time to be,” Schrager says. “My wife was supposed to be recovering, spending quality time with the baby, the kids busy in school, me helping out and everyone happy. Obviously, that’s not happening because of the coronavirus.”

They’re learning to make the best of it. On days off, when the weather’s nice, Schrager is able to spend time with his family sitting and chatting outside in the yard or going on walks together—all at a healthy distance, of course. Otherwise, phone calls, FaceTime and Zoom meetings have become their primary ways to stay connected.

Luckily his wife, Rachel Patzer 07PH 11 G—a renowned epidemiologist and associate professor in Emory’s School of Medicine—was better prepared than most for what needed to happen when COVID-19 came to the U.S.

“Both Rachel and I trained in epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health—where we met—and worked at the CDC,” Schrager says. “Then I went to Emory medical school, and Rachel completed her PhD. When the outbreak occurred in China and started moving from country to country, we tracked it and could read what direction it was going in the weeks before Rachel went into labor with our daughter. We understood the math behind the spread of the disease, and how communicable it was likely going to be.”

Together, shortly after their baby’s birth, the couple made the decision for Schrager to isolate himself from the rest of the family. “We surely weren’t the only people doing this before the sheltering-in-place declarations started,” he says. “Everyone working in emergency services and critical care—doctors, nurses, EMTs, support staff—knew early on they would have to make life-altering changes to their daily regimen to protect themselves and their families.”

But Patzer wanted to spread greater awareness about the sacrifices healthcare workers and their families around the globe were making. So she turned to Twitter.

Her message quickly struck a nerve on the social platform, and tens of thousands of people responded to her thread. And then her message really went viral when former U.S. President Barack Obama retweeted it added his own message of thanks to those on the front lines of COVID-19.